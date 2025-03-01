TECNO SPARK Slim to Launch at MWC 2025: Ultra-Thin 5.75mm Smartphone with 5200mAh+ Battery

Global technology brand TECNO is preparing to introduce the TECNO SPARK Slim at MWC 2025, showcasing a cutting-edge smartphone that merges exceptional slimness with reliable performance. Expected to be the world’s thinnest smartphone with a 5200mAh+ battery, the TECNO SPARK Slim reflects the brand’s focus on blending innovative design with practical usability. Visitors attending MWC 2025 will have the chance to experience this innovation firsthand at the TECNO booth, 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.

Ultra-Thin Design with Advanced Display and Materials

The TECNO SPARK Slim features a sleek 5.75mm profile, making it one of the slimmest smartphones to date. The device sports a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, offering an immersive visual experience with 1.5K (1224P) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth performance. To ensure excellent visibility even under bright light, the display offers 4500nits peak brightness.

Sustainability plays a key role in the design of the TECNO SPARK Slim, which uses fully recycled aluminum and stainless steel in its unibody construction. This not only reduces environmental impact but also gives the device a refined, ergonomic feel. The integrated die-casting process enhances the device’s durability while keeping the form factor lightweight and comfortable to hold.

Combining Slimness with Long-Lasting Battery Life

While ultra-thin devices often compromise on battery capacity, the TECNO SPARK Slim breaks this trend by incorporating a 5200mAh battery into its 5.75mm frame. This innovation offers all-day power, making it suitable for users who need both portability and reliable battery performance.

The battery itself is designed using high-density technology, with a thickness of just 4.04mm, enabling the phone to maintain its ultra-slim profile. Coupled with 45W fast charging, users can quickly recharge the TECNO SPARK Slim, ensuring minimal downtime.

Powerful Performance with Advanced Internals

The TECNO SPARK Slim is powered by an upcoming high-performance octa-core chipset, promising smooth multitasking and efficient power management. Whether browsing, streaming, or gaming, the device ensures fluid performance without interruptions, even during prolonged usage sessions.

Advanced Camera System with Futuristic Touch

On the imaging front, the TECNO SPARK Slim is equipped with a 50MP+50MP dual rear camera system, designed to capture clear and detailed photos in a variety of settings. Enhancing the camera experience, the device also features a dynamic light band effect, adding a visually engaging touch when capturing photos or videos.

For selfies and video calls, the TECNO SPARK Slim comes with a 13MP front camera, ensuring high-quality results every time. The combination of these camera features makes the device a strong choice for content creators and casual photographers alike.

A Glimpse into Future Smartphone Innovation

With the unveiling of the TECNO SPARK Slim at MWC 2025, TECNO is redefining the balance between cutting-edge design, functionality, and sustainability. By incorporating advanced materials, innovative display technology, and powerful performance in an ultra-thin frame, TECNO demonstrates its commitment to driving the evolution of smartphone design.

The TECNO SPARK Slim represents a step forward in the TECNO SPARK series, setting the stage for future devices that embrace both aesthetic innovation and user-focused functionality.