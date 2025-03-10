TECNO’s Latest Smartphone Lineup Now Available on Flipkart with Exciting Offers

TECNO, a brand recognized for its AI-driven technology, seamless connectivity, and innovative designs, has officially launched its latest range of smartphones on Flipkart. The new lineup includes the TECNO Spark 30C 5G, the powerful POVA 6 NEO 5G, the flagship Camon 30 5G, and the budget-friendly TECNO Spark Go 1, each designed to enhance the mobile experience.

With Flipkart as the exclusive sales platform, TECNO brings a compelling mix of cutting-edge technology, high-performance hardware, and long-lasting battery life to consumers at competitive prices. This strategic move ensures that tech enthusiasts have easy access to premium smartphone technology, allowing them to stay connected, create content, and explore new possibilities with ease.

TECNO Spark 30C 5G: Affordable 5G Power

The TECNO Spark 30C 5G delivers a smooth 5G experience with its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz display, and a 48MP Sony AI camera. Consumers can purchase the 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB variants at INR 8,999, INR 9,499, and INR 11,999, respectively, on Flipkart.

POVA 6 NEO 5G: Premium Features at an Attractive Price

For those seeking an all-in-one powerhouse, the TECNO POVA 6 NEO 5G stands out with its 108MP camera and massive battery life. It is available in two variants: 6GB+128GB at INR 10,999 and 8GB+256GB at INR 12,999.

Camon 30 5G: A True Flagship Experience

At the top of TECNO’s lineup, the Camon 30 5G offers an immersive AMOLED display, a revolutionary 50MP camera system, and 70W Super Flash charging. Consumers can grab the 12GB+512GB variant for INR 22,499.

TECNO Spark Go 1: Budget-Friendly with Smart Features

Catering to budget-conscious users, the TECNO Spark Go 1 provides a premium feel with a 120Hz display, octa-core processor, and user-friendly features. The 3GB+64GB variant is available at INR 6,399, while the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at INR 6,799 on Flipkart.

Exclusive Offers and Discounts on Flipkart

With vibrant color options, AI-powered OS software, 5G connectivity, and durable hardware, TECNO’s latest smartphone lineup ensures a device for every need. Customers can take advantage of launch offers, exclusive deals, and assured delivery on Flipkart starting today.

Visit Flipkart to explore the latest TECNO smartphones and elevate your mobile experience.