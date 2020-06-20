The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be the smallest iPhone ever

The base iPhone 12 model is going to be the smallest iPhone we have ever seen, which among others are going to be the several firsts that we are going to see with the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

To continue with the entry-level iPhone variant, the device is speculated to come with a 5.4-inch OLED panel. However, even with the enhanced screen real estate, the phone is still expected to end up having smaller dimensions than the iPhone SE 2020 currently on sale. For the record, the iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch panel.

People who love tiny phones are in for a treat with the new 5.4-in iPhone. Smaller than a new SE! pic.twitter.com/cTSH2LBzKA — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

According to EverythingApplePro that showed off a clay model of the iPhone 12 in a video shared via Twitter, the entry-level variant of the upcoming iPhone 12 series is going to be taller and wider than the iPhone SE. Further, it is going to be an edge to edge displays for the new iPhone devices, with negligible bezels around the sides, if at all.

Also, of course, it is going to be Face ID and gesture controls for the iPhone 12, which means a slim notch at the top and no physical home button. The iPhone SE includes Touch ID feature with the fingerprint sensor accommodated within the home button. The iPhone SE also marks the return of the classic Apple iPhone design, which got replaced by the iPhone X for the first time in almost a decade.

As for the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to launch four models this time, with the base iPhone 12 offering a 5.4-inch display, Next up is going to be the iPhone 12 Max with a 6.1-inch panel followed by the two Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max Pro having 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

Apart from the four model lineup, all iPhone 12 models are expected to be 5G enabled, which happens to be another first for the range.