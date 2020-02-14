The iQOO 3 smartphone confirmed for launch in India on Feb 25

The new iQOO 3 premium smartphone which was earlier speculated to arrive on Feb 17 seems to have an official launch date, it being February 25, 12PM Indian time. Interestingly, the phone is getting launched in China at exactly the same moment, with the company stating they have timed the launch in the two countries to happen simultaneously.

The phone will also be the first to be launched in India having the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. That apart, the other highlight of the phone is that it will pack in a 48 mp primary camera at the rear. However, it is not known whether it is going to be a quad cam setup and so on.

The company meanwhile has done a good job keeping the other details under wraps. That said, rumour mills have it that the iQOO 3 will come in three versions having 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB for the top-end model. For storage, there likely will be two options of 128 GB and 256 GB, it being of the UFS 3.1 type.

The front display is also believed to be of the punch hole type to accommodate the front cam. Maybe pop-up cameras are losing favour with punch hole displays being the way forward. For power, it is a battery of at least 4,370 mAh rating that is expected to find its way into the new iQOO 3.

Also, while Vivo might be trumpeting the 5G capabilities of the phone, the same isn’t likely to be a reality in India. That is for the simple reason that India is yet to jump on to the 5G bandwagon. As such, the India bound iQOO 3 phones might be lacking on the Snapdragon X55 modem that allows for 5G connectivity.

Worth mentioning, the latest Qualcomm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 865 does not feature an integrated modem. Rather, it comes with a separate X55 model for 5G connectivity thereby allowing manufacturers the flexibility to customize their offerings for the market those is targeted at.