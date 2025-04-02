THOMSON Debuts QLED Linux Smart TVs and Smart Air Coolers in India

THOMSON has announced its latest lineup of consumer electronics for the Indian market, including new QLED Smart TVs running on the Linux Coolita 3.0 operating system and a range of air coolers featuring smart technology. The French brand revealed the new products on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The television range includes what THOMSON claims is the world’s first 24-inch QLED Smart TV, along with 32-inch and 40-inch models. These bezel-less TVs feature a sleek black design and VA display panels. The 24-inch model has a 24W sound output, while the 32-inch and 40-inch variants offer 36W audio. Features include live channels, pre-installed games, a sports mode, and a dedicated YouTube Shorts mode. The TVs also support network-free screen mirroring and Wi-Fi with Miracast for easy content sharing.

Connectivity options include bottom-firing speakers with surround sound, coaxial connectivity, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. Powered by an A35*4 processor and operating on a 2.4 GHz frequency, the TVs come with pre-installed streaming apps such as YouTube, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5. The 24-inch QLED Smart TV starts at a price of INR 6799, with the 32-inch model priced at INR 8999 and the 40-inch model at INR 12999.

In addition to the TVs, THOMSON introduced a new range of air coolers, including smart models with remote control technology. The lineup features five new models in capacities of 40, 55, 60, 75, and 95 litres. A 60-litre personal smart air cooler comes equipped with remote control, allowing users to adjust fan speed and swing settings.

The smart air cooler offers multiple speed settings, swing control, and a timer function. The personal air cooler models (40, 50, and 60 litres) feature a 1350 RPM motor, a 4-fin rust-free blade, and air throw distances ranging from 30 to 40 feet. They also include a water level indicator, inverter compatibility, motorized vertical louver movement, and 3D honeycomb cooling media. The desert cooler models (75 and 95 litres) offer air throw distances of 55 and 60 feet respectively, along with auto swing, a heavy-duty pump, and 3D honeycomb media.

The air coolers are priced starting at INR 5699. The 40-litre personal cooler is priced at INR 5699, the 55-litre at INR 6799, the 60-litre smart cooler at INR 7499, the 75-litre desert cooler at INR 7499, and the 95-litre desert cooler at INR 8999. The air cooler models will be available on Flipkart.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, stated the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with all products being manufactured in India. He also expressed gratitude to Flipkart for their support in the Indian online market.