THOMSON Unveils India’s First 43-Inch QLED TVs Powered by JioTele OS

THOMSON, the well-known French consumer electronics brand, has introduced India’s first 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS. This marks a significant milestone in smart entertainment, bringing a locally developed operating system to enhance the viewing experience.

Set for an exclusive launch on FLIPKART from January 21, 2025, the THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV comes with an attractive price of INR 18,999. The collaboration with Jio strengthens THOMSON’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology while providing a seamless entertainment experience tailored for Indian audiences.

Revolutionizing Smart TV with JioTele OS

The THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV is the first TV to be integrated with JioTele OS, a homegrown OS developed by Jio for Indian consumers. The operating system offers an intuitive interface, AI-driven content recommendations, and a vast selection of apps and streaming services. With this integration, THOMSON continues to push the boundaries of smart TV technology.

Key Features of the THOMSON 43-Inch QLED TV

QLED Display – The first 43-inch QLED TV in India features 1.1 billion colors, ensuring deep contrasts and vivid visuals.

JioTele OS Integration – Designed for India, JioTele OS offers an AI-powered interface, fast navigation, and access to a broad range of OTT platforms.

Smart Connectivity – Supports voice search, screen mirroring, and multiple HDMI and USB ports for enhanced entertainment experience.

India-Specific Content – Comes preloaded with regional and national streaming services, providing access to a diverse content library.

Sleek Design – The bezel-less, slim design ensures an immersive viewing experience, complementing modern interiors.

JioTele OS: A Game-Changer for Indian Viewers

Designed for India, Crafted in India – This homegrown OS bridges the gap between global innovation and local needs.

AI-Driven Content Recommendations – The AI-powered interface personalizes the viewing experience by recommending content from 10+ OTT platforms.

Largest Collection of TV Channels – Enjoy a vast selection of live channels without incurring DTH costs.

Fast & Fluid Performance – Ensures lag-free 4K streaming, making every entertainment experience seamless.

Universal Search – Integrated HelloJio voice search supports 10+ Indian languages for effortless navigation.

Single Remote for All Entertainment – Control TV channels, OTT apps, music, and games with one smart remote.

App Universe – Access over 200+ apps via JioStore, covering entertainment, education, and lifestyle.

THOMSON & JioTele OS Partnership

The partnership between THOMSON and Jio underscores a shared vision to provide affordable, high-quality smart TVs for Indian consumers. This integration aligns with the Make in India initiative, emphasizing the importance of indigenous technology in the consumer electronics sector.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, stated, “We aim to deliver innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households. The THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV with JioTele OS is a testament to our dedication to combining premium viewing experiences with homegrown technology.”

Shri Anil Jayaraj, President of Jio Home Digital Services, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, “At Jio, we continuously strive to enhance the entertainment experience for Indian users. This collaboration with THOMSON is a game-changer, setting a new benchmark in smart TV technology.”

Pricing and Launch Offers

The THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS will be available exclusively on FLIPKART starting January 21, 2025, at a compelling price of INR 18,999. Early buyers can also avail of these special launch offers:

JioHotstar – 3 months free subscription

JioSaavn – 3 months free subscription

JioGames – 1-month free subscription

Swiggy – Rs. 150 discount on orders above Rs. 499

With its first 43-inch QLED TV, THOMSON continues to redefine smart entertainment, offering advanced technology at an unbeatable price. This launch further solidifies JioTele OS as a key player in India’s smart TV revolution.