With so many video formats out there are you wondering how to convert videos easily from one format to the other? Then today we are here to help you out with a list of the top 5 video converter software for Windows.

VideoProc Prism Video Converter Wondershare Video Converter Any Video Converter AVS Video Converter Movavi Video Converter

VideoProc

VideoProc is one of the best video processing software for anyone who needs to download, edit, convert, or record 4K resolution video content. VideoProc is also the only video processing software out there that is fully GPU accelerated, thus allowing you to finish tasks faster than any other competing software and that too without compromising on the video quality. Videos shot using any Android or iOS devices, GoPro, camcorder, DJI, or any 4K resolution DSLR or mirrorless camera can be processed using the VideoProc software. Instead of editing your own videos, you can also download videos from over 1000 supported video/audio websites and process them using the software as well.

Prism Video Converter

If you are not interested in buying a paid video converter tool for Windows, then the Prism Video Converter software is your best bet.

Besides being free, Prism is a very loveable tool for converting videos as it features support for all popular video formats. Moreover, getting used to the software is also very easy, thanks to its simple-to-learn user interface.

If you wish to convert multiple videos at once to a single format, then there is a batch video conversion tool which is very useful.

Using this software, you can also play around with various settings of the video file such as its resolution, compression rate, frame rate, encoder rate, etc. You can also rotate the video and also add text overlays or watermarks as well.

Wondershare Video Converter

If you are looking for the best-paid video converter tool for Windows, then the Wondershare Video Converter software will fill all your desires.

The software is very efficient as it can convert even an hour-long video to your required format in under 5 or so minutes. Moreover, the software is also capable of handling 4K resolution videos.

Also, regardless of the video resolution, there is barely any noticeable quality loss even after format conversion.

The Wondershare Video Converter is priced at $59.95 and also offers you with the ability to convert and optimize video content for playback support in over 150 devices. Apart from that, for any of your concerns regarding the software, there is also a live-chat tech support feature available.

Any Video Converter

What makes Any Video Converter really awesome is that it allows you to directly download a video from an online source and get it converted. This means that during the download phase itself you can convert a video file and get it in the format you need, thus saving valuable time!

The software gives you complete freedom over choosing the format to convert the video file into, and you can also choose to directly burn the output video file into a DVD. The software also comes with a multi-language support which makes it easier for anyone to use.

Other features of the software include the ability to do basic video editing, create animated GIFs from video files, create HTML5 video files with its embed code, and also extract audio from video files as well.

As a cherry on top, you can download and use the Any Video Converter software for free on Windows without any advertisements being shown within the software and most of its features unlocked.

However, for the full software experience, you need to pay $69.95.

AVS Video Converter

If you are in search of reliable software that can help you convert videos into traditionally popular formats such as 3GP, WMV, MPEG, DVD, AVI, MOV, etc., then the AVS Video Converter tool is what you need.

Just like the other software products mentioned in this list, the AVS Video Converter software also provides users with a free trial version which lets you experience the feel and functionality of the software.

However, to unlock its full potential, you need to pay either $39 for a single year license or $59 for a lifetime license.

Once upgraded to the premium version, you get to experience features such as the ability to convert videos to any of the 60 supported formats, perform editing on the video file such as its frame size, frame rate, resolution, etc., and more.

Movavi Video Converter

The Movavi Video Converter software for Windows is yet another awesome tool for converting video files on your computer.

Just like the Wondershare Video Converter mentioned above, the Movavi Video Converter software is also well-known for its ability to convert video files quickly and that too with minimal loss in terms of quality.

With prices starting at $39.95, this software is a perfect choice for anyone who is in need of an easy-to-learn and quick video conversion tool that can complete tasks without any hiccups.

Final Words

Hope you found this list of the top 5 video converter software for Windows interesting and helpful. In case you have used any of the above-mentioned software, then please do leave your review about it as a comment below.