Top 7 Budget Smartphones Under ₹6000

The budget smartphones category in India has become incredibly competitive in recent years. Manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at incredibly low price points, making feature-rich smartphones accessible to a wider audience. Here we explore the top 7 options under ₹6000 in 2024.

Key Highlights:

Decent displays for media consumption

Capable processors for everyday tasks

Expandable storage on most devices

Surprisingly capable camera systems in good lighting

1. Redmi A2

Xiaomi’s Redmi A-series champions the budget segment. The Redmi A2 features a large HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, a generous 5000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup. This reliable device is an excellent all-around option.

2. Realme C30s

The Realme C30s boasts a unique, textured design that stands out amongst budget offerings. It offers a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a decent single rear camera for casual photography.

3. Tecno Spark Go 2024

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 emphasizes its large 6.56-inch HD+ display, perfect for media consumption on a budget. It also sports a 5000mAh battery and a dual rear camera system for basic photography.

4. Infinix Smart 7

The Infinix Smart 7’s standout feature is its massive 6000mAh battery, promising exceptional longevity between charges. It also features a capable Unisoc processor and a dual rear camera system.

5. Itel P40

Known for its impressive battery, the Itel P40 features a 6000 mAh capacity, a 6.6-inch display, and dual primary cameras with a 13 MP main sensor. Running on Android v12, it offers 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, priced at ₹5,799

6. POCO C50

This device comes with Android v12, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 6.52-inch display. It also has dual primary cameras, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 5000 mAh battery, priced at ₹5,25.

7. Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung’s entry-level contender features an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera. Samsung fans on a tight budget will appreciate the brand’s reliability.

These smartphones under ₹6000 mark a significant point in mobile technology, offering essential smartphone features at a fraction of the cost of premium devices. Whether it’s for basic use, as a starter phone, or even as a secondary device, the market now has ample options to choose from, proving that staying connected doesn’t have to come at a high price.