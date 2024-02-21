Top 7 Budget Smartphones Under ₹6000

Aditi Sharma
February 21, 2024

The budget smartphones category in India has become incredibly competitive in recent years. Manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at incredibly low price points, making feature-rich smartphones accessible to a wider audience. Here we explore the top 7 options under ₹6000 in 2024.

Key Highlights:

  • Decent displays for media consumption
  • Capable processors for everyday tasks
  • Expandable storage on most devices
  • Surprisingly capable camera systems in good lighting

1. Redmi A2

Redmi A2

Xiaomi’s Redmi A-series champions the budget segment. The Redmi A2 features a large HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, a generous 5000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup. This reliable device is an excellent all-around option.

2. Realme C30s

Realme C30s

The Realme C30s boasts a unique, textured design that stands out amongst budget offerings. It offers a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a decent single rear camera for casual photography.

3. Tecno Spark Go 2024

Tecno Spark Go 2024

The Tecno Spark Go 2024 emphasizes its large 6.56-inch HD+ display, perfect for media consumption on a budget. It also sports a 5000mAh battery and a dual rear camera system for basic photography.

4. Infinix Smart 7

Infinix Smart 7

The Infinix Smart 7’s standout feature is its massive 6000mAh battery, promising exceptional longevity between charges. It also features a capable Unisoc processor and a dual rear camera system.

5. Itel P40

Itel P40

Known for its impressive battery, the Itel P40 features a 6000 mAh capacity, a 6.6-inch display, and dual primary cameras with a 13 MP main sensor. Running on Android v12, it offers 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, priced at ₹5,799

6. POCO C50

POCO C50

This device comes with Android v12, a MediaTek Helio A22 processor, and a 6.52-inch display. It also has dual primary cameras, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 5000 mAh battery, priced at ₹5,25.

7. Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung Galaxy F04

Samsung’s entry-level contender features an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera. Samsung fans on a tight budget will appreciate the brand’s reliability.

These smartphones under ₹6000 mark a significant point in mobile technology, offering essential smartphone features at a fraction of the cost of premium devices. Whether it’s for basic use, as a starter phone, or even as a secondary device, the market now has ample options to choose from, proving that staying connected doesn’t have to come at a high price.

Aditi Sharma

With a focus on the latest innovations, Aditi covers emerging technologies and their impact on various industries. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.

