Top Camera Phones Under ₹20,000: Redmi Note 13 Pro, Vivo T3 5G, and More

In the realm of budget-friendly smartphones, finding a device that excels in photography without breaking the bank can be a challenge. Many buyers prioritize camera quality, seeking best camera phones under 20,000 that offer exceptional value. This list presents a selection of the best smartphones under ₹20,000 with good cameras, catering to photography enthusiasts on a budget. Each model delivers impressive performance in both still photography and video recording.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and 1.5K resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance. Its standout feature is the 200MP main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens.

Oppo F25 Pro

The Oppo F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth multitasking. Its versatile camera setup includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. A 32MP front camera caters to selfie enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures seamless performance. The camera setup includes a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP selfie camera.

Vivo T3 5G

The Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. Powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance for various tasks. Its 50MP dual rear camera captures sharp, detailed shots, while the 16MP front camera excels at selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch Super Bright AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with a 5500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it ensures long-lasting power. The 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera delivers stunning photos, and the 16MP front camera captures crisp selfies.

This selection of best camera phones under 20,000 showcases the top contenders in the market, each offering a unique blend of features and capabilities. Whether you prioritize high-resolution sensors, versatile lens options, or advanced imaging software, there’s a best smartphone under ₹20,000 with a good camera waiting for you.