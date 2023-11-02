Top Smartphone Picks Under INR 25,000 for Diwali Gifts

As Diwali approaches, consumers are on the lookout for the perfect gift. Smartphones, often seen as a blend of utility and luxury, are high on the gifting lists. This article presents an unbiased selection of smartphones that not only cater to different needs but also fit a budget of under INR 25,000.

Key Highlights:

Selection of smartphones for Diwali under INR 25,000.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 108MP main lens.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is designed for performance with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 108MP camera.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G features a 64MP primary camera and offers 66W charging.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with PANTONE™ colors and a 68W charging capability.

Poco X5 Pro 5G offers a 108MP AI camera and 67W fast charging.

Diwali, an occasion symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, often involves the tradition of gifting. This November, those in the market for a meaningful gift may consider smartphones, which have become an essential part of daily life. Here, we look at several options that promise to cater to various preferences, all within the affordable bracket of INR 25,000.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The 12GB RAM supports its triple-rear camera setup with a 108MP primary lens. This device is available at an effective price of Rs 20,999.

Next, the Infinix GT 10 Pro offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With its Dimensity 8050 processor and a 108MP main camera, it is pegged at Rs 18,999.

For those who prefer a sleek design, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G may be appealing with its 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 64MP primary camera. This model is priced at Rs 23,999.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo stands out with its P-OLED display and a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. It comes in various PANTONE™ colors at Rs 22,999.

Lastly, the Poco X5 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 108MP AI camera, all for Rs 21,000.

These smartphones are available at competitive prices and offer a blend of performance and style, making them suitable gifts for this Diwali season.