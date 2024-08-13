Home News Top Tech Deals & Discounts This Independence Day

OnePlus celebrates India's Independence Day with amazing deals on Nord and flagship smartphones. Get instant bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange bonuses. Valid until August 31st.

Srishti Gulati
OnePlus is marking India’s 78th Independence Day with a range of attractive discounts and deals across its flagship and Nord series smartphones, available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partner stores.

OnePlus Nord Series Offers

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • The OnePlus Nord 4, a sleek metal unibody 5G smartphone with 100W SUPERVOOC charging and a powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, comes with the following offers:
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy up to INR 3000 off.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 6 months of no-cost EMI is available with select banks and Amazon Pay.

OnePlus Nord CE4

Top Tech Deals & Discounts This Independence Day

  • The OnePlus Nord CE4, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and boasting 80W SUPERVOOC charging, has these offers:
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users get INR 3000 off.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 6 months of no-cost EMI is available with select banks.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

  • The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, featuring a 5,500mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED display, offers:
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users can save INR 2000.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 3 months with select banks and up to 12 months with Amazon Pay.

OnePlus Flagship Series Offers

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • OnePlus’ first foldable flagship, the OnePlus Open, with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and dual 2K 120Hz displays, has these offers:
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users get INR 20,000 off.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months available.
  • Exchange Bonus: Up to INR 8,000 additional exchange value.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • The OnePlus 12, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and featuring exceptional imaging capabilities, comes with:
  • Temporary Price Discount: INR 5000 off until August 15th.
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users get INR 7000 off.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 12 months available.
  • Exchange Bonus: Up to INR 10,000 additional exchange value.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • The OnePlus 12R, equipped with a powerful chipset and advanced cooling technology, offers:
  • Temporary Price Discount: INR 1000 off on select variants until August 15th.
  • Instant Bank Discount: ICICI and OneCard users get INR 2000 off from August 15th to 31st.
  • No-Cost EMI: Up to 9 months available with select banks and Amazon Pay.
  • Exchange Bonus: Up to INR 5000 additional exchange value.

Additional Offers

  • Jio Benefits: INR 2250 benefits on postpaid plans of INR 649 and above.
  • OnePlus Easy Upgrades: Own the OnePlus 12 series or OnePlus Open by paying only 65% upfront with 24-month no-cost EMI (exclusive to ICICI Bank customers).

