Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Assistant to Block Spam Calls

Truecaller upgrades spam protection with AI-powered blocking. Learn how it works and get relief from unwanted robocalls.

In a world where spam and scam calls are increasingly becoming a nuisance, Truecaller has launched a new AI-powered Assistant feature aimed at filtering out these unwanted communications. This innovative feature leverages machine learning, speech-to-text, and natural language processing technologies to offer users a sophisticated call-screening solution. Here’s a detailed look at how this feature works and what it brings to the table.

Key Highlights:

Launch Details: Truecaller unveiled the AI-powered Assistant after acquiring Call Hero, marking a significant step towards combating spam and scam calls.

Availability: Initially launched in the US, the feature is available within the Truecaller app on both iPhone and Android devices.

Technology: The Assistant employs machine learning to respond in natural language, screen calls effectively, and filter out spammers by understanding the caller’s intent with high accuracy.

User Control: Users receive a live transcription of the call, allowing them to decide whether to engage, mark the call as spam, or request further information.

Trial and Subscription: Truecaller offers a 14-day free trial for the Assistant, after which it becomes part of the Truecaller Premium package.

How the AI-Powered Assistant Works

Truecaller’s AI Assistant is designed to act as a digital receptionist, screening your incoming calls in real-time. It answers calls on your behalf, engaging in interactions to determine the purpose of the call. This process is supported by advanced technologies such as:

Machine Learning: For dynamic response generation and learning from interactions.

Speech-to-Text & Natural Language Processing: For accurate transcription and understanding of the caller’s requests.

The Assistant provides users with a live transcription of the caller’s message, along with on-screen action buttons for real-time decision-making. This level of interaction helps in identifying and avoiding spam calls while ensuring important calls are not missed.

Benefits for Users

Reduced Spam Interruptions: Significantly lowers the number of unwanted calls reaching the user.

Enhanced Call Screening: Offers detailed insight into the caller’s intent before you decide to take the call.

Customization Options: Allows users to set up custom greetings and choose from various assistant voices and languages, catering to a global audience with support for over 100 languages, including regional dialects like Hindi.

User Control

While the AI offers a robust first line of defense, users still retain control over their call settings. The feature can be enabled or disabled within the app, and users have the option to fine-tune the level of protection to suit their preferences.

Truecaller’s AI-powered Assistant marks a significant advancement in the fight against spam and scam calls. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, it provides a more effective and user-friendly way to screen calls, ensuring that users can focus on the communications that matter most. This feature is a testament to Truecaller’s ongoing commitment to enhancing call security and user experience in the digital age.