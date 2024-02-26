Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered Call Recording in India

Truecaller has announced the introduction of AI-powered Call Recording for iOS and Android users in India. This feature allows users to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the app, aiming to streamline the management of important conversations. By integrating Artificial Intelligence, the feature not only records calls but also provides transcriptions and an AI-generated summary of the calls.

The feature is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

AI technology enables live conversation engagement without the need for detailed note-taking.

Transcriptions and summaries are offered to enhance productivity and manage conversations efficiently.

On iOS, recordings are stored locally with an iCloud backup option.

Android users benefit from a simple recording interface and seamless sharing capabilities.

The service is part of Truecaller’s Premium plan, priced at INR 75 per month or INR 529 annually.

Currently, the transcription service supports English and Hindi.

Truecaller’s latest offering leverages AI to improve call management for its users, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing communication efficiency. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, the Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and the desire to provide users with greater control over their conversations. He mentioned the feature as a response to user demand and a valuable tool for various purposes. Initially launched in the US, the service plans to expand to more markets and languages following its debut in India.