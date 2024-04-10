Truecaller Launches Web Version for Enhanced User Experience

Truecaller, a global platform renowned for contact verification and blocking unwanted communications, has recently introduced its web-based version, Truecaller for Web. This new service enables users to search for unknown numbers and manage their Truecaller SMS inbox from any modern web browser on both PC and Mac, enhancing convenience and security. Currently exclusive to Android users, Truecaller for Web promises a seamless integration of mobile and desktop experiences, prioritizing user privacy and security through encrypted connections.

Key Highlights:

Search unknown numbers and manage SMS and Truecaller Chat via web browser.

Compatible with all modern web browsers on PC and Mac, exclusively available for Android users.

Features include viewing, sending, receiving SMS and Truecaller Chat, attaching files up to 100 MB, and setting urgent messages.

Real-time call and message notifications ensure users stay informed without switching devices.

The service emphasizes user privacy with an encrypted link between phone and web browser.

Seamless Communication Across Devices

Truecaller for Web eliminates the need to alternate between devices for checking messages or identifying unknown callers. By linking the mobile app with the web platform, users can instantly access their SMS, instant messaging, and business messages categorized into inbox, promotions, and spam. The web interface is designed for easy navigation and allows for efficient typing on a computer keyboard, enhancing speed and accuracy in communication. The platform also supports file attachments up to 100 MB and the use of Truecaller’s Urgent Messages feature for emphasizing important communications.

Privacy and Security at the Forefront

In a statement, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director India at Truecaller, emphasized the importance of seamless connectivity across devices while maintaining the privacy and security of user data. Truecaller for Web is designed to integrate effortlessly into users’ lifestyles, offering a secure and efficient way to manage communications without compromising privacy. The encrypted connection between the mobile app and the desktop client ensures that user data remains secure and private.

Getting Started with Truecaller for Web

To access Truecaller for Web, Android users can simply select the Messages tab in their Truecaller app, tap on the three dots at the top right corner, and choose “Messaging for Web.” Alternatively, users can visit web.truecaller.com and follow the on-screen instructions to link their devices. This feature aims to enhance the communication experience, providing users with a convenient and secure platform for managing their calls and messages.