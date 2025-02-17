Truke Buds Echo TWS Earbuds Launch at INR 1,299

The Truke Buds Echo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are launching tomorrow, February 18th, and will be available for purchase at a special introductory price of INR 1,299. The regular price will be INR 1,499. These feature-rich earbuds will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in.

Immersive Audio Experience

The Truke Buds Echo earbuds are designed to deliver a multidimensional audio experience. Featuring 360Spatial audio, they aim to create an immersive soundscape for the listener. The 13mm titanium dynamic drivers contribute to a stereo sound experience with rich bass, smooth mids, and crisp highs. For clear communication, the Quad Mic setup with PureVoice ENC technology minimizes background noise during calls.

Key Features and Benefits

Seamless Dual Device Connectivity: Connect to two devices simultaneously, allowing for easy switching between calls, music, and work-related audio. This feature enhances multitasking capabilities and ensures a smooth workflow

Extended Playtime: Enjoy up to 70 hours of playtime with the charging case. This extended battery life makes the Truke Buds Echo ideal for long commutes, travels, and extended use throughout the day.

Ultra-Low Latency: The 40ms Ultra-Low Latency support is beneficial for gamers and those who stream video content, ensuring that audio and visuals are synchronized for a lag-free experience.

Elegant and Contemporary Design: The earbuds feature a pearl essence finish and a transparent case, providing a modern and stylish look. The design combines aesthetics with durability.

Warranty and Service

The Truke Buds Echo earbuds come with a 12-month warranty. Truke also offers a robust after-sales service network with over 350 active service centers across the country.

Availability

The Truke Buds Echo will be available for purchase starting February 18th on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in.