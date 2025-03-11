Truke Buds Elite Goes on Sale at INR 799 from 12th March

Truke’s latest TWS offering, the Buds Elite, will be available for purchase starting 12th March at a special price of INR 799, with a regular price of INR 899. Consumers can buy it from Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in.

Powerful Audio and Gaming Experience

The Buds Elite is equipped with 10mm drivers, delivering high-quality sound output. For gaming enthusiasts, it features Gaming Mode with 40ms Ultra-Low Latency, ensuring a lag-free audio experience. This makes it an excellent choice for an immersive and uninterrupted gaming session.

Crystal-Clear Calls with ENC Technology

Designed to enhance communication, the Buds Elite incorporates Dual Mic and PureVoice Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). This ensures clear voice transmission, even in noisy surroundings, making it ideal for calls in busy environments.

Durable and Workout-Ready Design

The earbuds boast IPX5 water resistance, offering protection against splashes and sweat. This makes them perfect for workouts, outdoor activities, or daily use. Additionally, their royal matte finish enhances aesthetics, while the charging indicators at the front ensure convenient battery tracking.

Extended Battery Life for Nonstop Entertainment

With the Buds Elite, users can enjoy up to 70 hours of total playtime, thanks to the included charging case. Whether for long commutes, workdays, or travel, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted usage.

Seamless Dual-Device Connectivity

The Buds Elite supports Dual-Device Connectivity, allowing users to connect two devices simultaneously. Switching between a laptop and phone for calls, music, or work is seamless, ensuring a smooth multitasking experience.

Fast and Convenient Connectivity

Featuring Bluetooth 5.4, the earbuds support 1-Step Instant Pairing, enabling quick and hassle-free connectivity with devices.

Reliable Warranty and After-Sales Support

Customers purchasing the Buds Elite will receive 12 months of warranty. Additionally, Truke offers a robust network of 350+ service centers nationwide, ensuring a premium after-sales experience.