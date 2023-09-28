Truke Enters Home Audio Segment with Infinitybox and Thunderbar

Truke has announced its expansion into the home audio market with the introduction of two new products, Infinitybox and Thunderbar. These Bluetooth speakers and soundbars are now available on Amazon.in and Truke.in. The Infinitybox is priced at INR 4499, while the Thunderbar is available for INR 1499.

This move comes as Truke diversifies its product range, previously known for its TWS, neckbands, and smartwatches. The Thunderbar is designed for customers looking for quality sound within a budget, while the Infinitybox is aimed at those with a budget up to INR 5000, seeking advanced features.

Infinitybox Features:

50W sound output suitable for various occasions.

Dual 78mm speakers and passive radiators for enhanced bass.

RGB lighting that syncs with music.

Up to 12 hours of playback.

Type-C charging.

Option to pair two Infinitybox speakers for stereo sound.

Multiple playback options including Bluetooth, AUX, TF/USB, and FM radio.

Integrated on-speaker controls for easy music management.

Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO and founder of Truke, commented on the launch, stating that the company’s entry into the home audio market is a significant step. He highlighted the potential of the budget home audio segment and expressed hope for a positive customer response to both products.

Thunderbar Features:

16W sound output.

Dual 52mm speakers for deep bass.

Customizable RGB lighting.

Built-in holder for mobile devices and tablets.

Up to 6 hours of battery life.

Multiple connection options including Bluetooth, AUX, TF/USB, and FM radio.

User-friendly on-speaker controls.

With the launch of Infinitybox and Thunderbar, Truke aims to cater to a broader audience, emphasizing quality audio experiences. Both speakers come with a 12-month warranty, and customers have access to over 350 active service centers across the country for after-sales support.