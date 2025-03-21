Truke Introduces Crystal Bass Earbuds and BTG Thunder Headphones for Indian Gamers

Audio brand Truke has announced the release of two new gaming audio products in India: the Crystal Bass earbuds and the BTG Thunder over-the-ear headphones. This launch aims to strengthen Truke’s position in the growing Indian gaming market by offering competitively priced audio solutions with features tailored for gamers. Both products became available today at 12:00 noon on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in.

The Crystal Bass earbuds are priced at a special launch price of INR 899. These earbuds feature a matte-finish body with a transparent lid. They offer up to 70 hours of battery life and support rapid charging. The Crystal Bass is equipped with Quad-Mic PureVoice™ ENC technology for clear calls by reducing background noise. Bluetooth 5.4 provides stable connectivity, and 13mm titanium drivers deliver enhanced bass and Hi-Fi sound. A dedicated 40ms low-latency mode is included for gaming.

The BTG Thunder headphones are launched at a special price of INR 1299. These headphones are designed for an immersive gaming experience with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual pairing capability. Dynamic RGB lighting enhances the visual appeal, and a 40ms ultra-low latency mode ensures synchronized audio during gameplay. The BTG Thunder features a detachable microphone with PureVoice ENC for clear communication. The headphones offer up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and support fast charging.

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, stated that the company aims to provide an immersive gaming experience with advanced features at competitive prices. He cited a report indicating that the Indian gaming industry is projected to grow at an 8% CAGR to reach $503 billion by the end of 2028, positioning India as the second-largest gaming market globally. He added that Truke is committed to offering high-performance, feature-rich products at affordable prices to cater to gamers at all levels.

Both the Crystal Bass earbuds and the BTG Thunder headphones come with a 12-month warranty and are supported by Truke’s service network across India.

This launch signifies Truke’s continued focus on the gaming audio segment in India, providing budget-friendly options with features designed to enhance the gaming experience.