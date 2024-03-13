Uber Introduces CO2 Tracking Feature for Greener Rides

Uber has unveiled a new feature called ‘Emission Savings’, enabling riders to measure the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions they save by opting for Uber Green vehicles. This initiative, available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, aims to encourage users towards sustainable transportation by providing insights into their environmental contributions.

Key Highlights:

Uber launches ‘Emission Savings’ feature to track CO2 emissions saved by using Uber Green.

The feature is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Uber Green allows riders to choose all-electric vehicle rides, contributing to lower emissions.

The new tool is part of Uber’s effort to foster sustainable choices among its users.

Riders can view their emissions savings in the Uber app, encouraging a shift towards greener transportation options.

Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India, emphasized the importance of awareness regarding individual contributions to environmental sustainability. He stated, “The scale of that impact is an important tool to have at their fingertips in order for them to make more informed decisions around sustainability in their day-to-day lives. Emission Savings is designed to do just that!”

The Emission Savings feature introduces several functionalities to enhance user engagement and understanding of sustainable practices:

Users can access the “Estimated CO2 saved” option within the Uber app to view their total emissions savings.

The feature provides a visual representation of how individual CO2 savings compare to various benchmarks, making the concept more relatable.

It explains the methodology behind the calculation of emissions saved by opting for an Uber Green ride instead of a traditional vehicle ride.

Uber’s introduction of the Emission Savings feature reflects its ongoing commitment to achieving zero-emissions mobility. By informing riders about their environmental impact, Uber aims to promote a broader adoption of eco-friendly transportation choices.