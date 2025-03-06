U&i Introduces Classy Series TWS and Neckbands with 1-Year Warranty – Combining Quality Audio with Reliable Performance

U&i, one of India’s well-known brands in lifestyle tech accessories, has introduced the Classy Series, a new collection of TWS and Neckbands. The new lineup includes TWS-9009, TWS-4419, UiNB-4347, UiNB-2142, UiNB-2151, and UiNB-1098. These products focus on delivering exceptional sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and stylish designs. Aimed at gamers, working professionals, and music enthusiasts, the Classy Series incorporates advanced noise cancellation, ultra-low latency, and seamless connectivity, ensuring an immersive audio experience at affordable prices.

Each product in the Classy Series is supported by a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability and long-term satisfaction for users.

“At U&i, our goal is to continually bring advanced audio solutions to our customers,” said Paresh Vij, Founder and Director of U&i. “With the Classy Series, we are delivering high-quality sound, effective noise cancellation, and extended battery life. Every product also comes with a 1-year warranty, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and product reliability.”

TWS-9009 (Classy Series)

The TWS-9009 stands out with its modern transparent design, featuring a clear stem and case for a contemporary aesthetic. This TWS offers a quad-mic system for clear call quality, 32dB noise cancellation, and 60ms low latency for gaming. Equipped with a 10mm driver, it delivers immersive sound while being sweat and water-resistant, ideal for active users.

The TWS-9009 comes with Advanced ANC + ENC, ensuring reduced background noise for better calls and music. With up to 50 hours of playback and 150 days of standby, along with a 300mAh charging case, users get extended entertainment without frequent charging.

TWS-4419 (Classy Series)

The TWS-4419 brings enhanced noise reduction to both calls and music, with ANC + ENC technology to minimize external noise. It features 11mm drivers, 4 mics, and 3 transparency modes, catering to users who need audio clarity.

With 60ms ultra-low latency, 60 hours of playback time, and IPX4 splash resistance, the TWS-4419 suits both indoor and outdoor usage. Available in black, white, and blue, it also offers an ergonomic fit for long-wearing comfort.

UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband)

The UiNB-4347 features a stylish ergonomic design with magnetic earbuds for secure storage when not in use. It houses a 10mm driver unit, supports 40ms low latency, and is splash and sweat proof, making it ideal for workouts and daily use.

With Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls, the UiNB-4347 offers up to 50 hours of playback time and 500 hours of standby time, ensuring it stays powered for extended use. It is available in black, silver, and purple.

UiNB-2142 (Classy Series Neckband)

The UiNB-2142 is designed to provide comfort and performance in equal measure. Featuring a 10mm driver unit, it supports dual device pairing, high-fidelity sound, splash and sweat resistance, and 65ms low latency, ensuring clear audio for music and calls alike.

Its lightweight build enhances comfort during prolonged use, and the 50-hour playback time along with 500 hours of standby ensures consistent reliability. Noise cancellation technology enhances its performance in noisy environments, and it is available in black, green, and blue.

UiNB-2151 (Classy Series Neckband)

The UiNB-2151 delivers rich and immersive sound, backed by advanced audio drivers for better clarity. Targeted at professionals, sports enthusiasts, and music lovers, it offers stable connectivity and consistent audio clarity.

The high-capacity battery supports long music playback and call time, while the durable and sleek design ensures daily use durability. It is available in white+black, black, and yellow+black options.

UiNB-1098 (Classy Series Neckband)

The UiNB-1098 is a premium option within the Classy Series, designed for noise-free calls and Hi-Fi audio clarity. With ENC technology, background noise is reduced, delivering clearer conversations and better music immersion.

Its long battery life supports uninterrupted usage, and the lightweight build enhances comfort. The UiNB-1098 is available in four color options, giving users flexibility to choose their preferred style.

Pricing and Availability

The Classy Series TWS and Neckbands are now available at mobile accessory stores across India, ensuring easy access for buyers. The introductory prices are:

TWS-9009 (Classy Series) – ₹1,049/-

TWS-4419 (Classy Series) – ₹999/-

UiNB-4347 (Classy Series Neckband) – ₹699/-

UiNB-2142 (Classy Series Neckband) – ₹649/-

UiNB-2151 (Classy Series Neckband) – ₹649/-

UiNB-1098 (Classy Series Neckband) – ₹599/-

Each product in the Classy Series includes a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind for buyers.

Conclusion

With the launch of the Classy Series, U&i further strengthens its position in the tech accessories market by offering high-quality audio products with advanced features, affordable pricing, and reliable warranty coverage. Combining advanced ANC, ENC, ultra-low latency, and extended battery life, the Classy Series TWS and Neckbands are designed to meet the diverse needs of gamers, professionals, and music enthusiasts alike.