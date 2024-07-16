U&i Launches Superior & Memory Series TWS Earbuds to Redefine the Audio Experience

In today’s fast-paced world, having reliable and high-quality audio devices is essential for staying connected, entertained, and productive. Whether you’re tuning into your favorite playlists during a workout, catching up on podcasts during your commute, or making clear, hands-free calls throughout the day, the right pair of earbuds can significantly enhance your daily routine. Addressing these modern-day needs, U&i, a leading brand in consumer electronics, accessories, and gadgets in India, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovations in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds category – the U&i Memory Series TWS Earbuds and the U&i Superior Series TWS Earbuds. These new products are designed to elevate the audio experience for consumers with their advanced features and exceptional performance.

U&i Memory Series TWS Earbuds

The U&i Memory Series TWS Earbuds are crafted for music enthusiasts who love to carry their music everywhere but lack storage space on their phones. This series is a unique and innovative TWS that stands out in the segment. It features a built-in MP3 player within the charging case itself and includes a microSD slot for storing music and playlists. This means you won’t need to worry about draining your smartphone’s battery or sacrificing its storage for your music. The charging case also sports control buttons for play, pause, and track changes, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favorite music even when your phone is not around. These earbuds are built around the latest Bluetooth V5.3 + EDR chip, feature a quad silicon mic for superior call quality, and provide an impressive 50 hours of total music and talk time. Each bud charges within an hour and features a 60mAh battery, while the charging case boasts 500mAh with a full charge time of 2 hours. Priced at INR 3,699, the Memory Series comes in White, Grey, and Black.

U&i Superior Series TWS Earbuds

Designed for those who seek superior sound quality and convenience, the U&i Superior Series TWS Earbuds are packed with state-of-the-art technology. These earbuds are based on the latest and most advanced Bluetooth V5.3 + EDR for HiFi audio technology and include a game mode for low latency, making them perfect for both music enthusiasts and gamers. Providing a total of 40 hours of music and talk time, each bud boasts a battery capacity of 28mAh and a charging time of just 1 hour. The charging case has a capacity of 320mAh and takes 1.5 hours to fully charge with a Type-C port, providing a total standby time of 400 hours. Available in Grey, Blue, and Black, the Superior Series is priced at INR 2,499.

Product Availability

The U&i Memory Series TWS and Superior Series TWS can be purchased from all U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.