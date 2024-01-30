U&i Unveils New Soundbar and Smartwatch in India

U&i, a consumer electronics brand in India, has recently launched two new products – the Rainbow Series Bluetooth soundbar and the Finger Series smartwatch. These gadgets cater to music enthusiasts and fitness-conscious individuals, respectively.

Key Highlights:

Rainbow Series Bluetooth Soundbar : This portable 10W (RMS) soundbar features a six-hour battery life, multicolor RGB LEDs, two 4-ohms, 5-watt speakers, an FM radio, and a 1500mAh battery. It supports various playback controls and offers a frequency range of 80Hz–18 kHz.

: This portable 10W (RMS) soundbar features a six-hour battery life, multicolor RGB LEDs, two 4-ohms, 5-watt speakers, an FM radio, and a 1500mAh battery. It supports various playback controls and offers a frequency range of 80Hz–18 kHz. Finger Series Smartwatch: This IP65 rated water-resistant smartwatch boasts a 2.1-inch always-on display, Smart Sense feature for answering calls, built-in microphone and speaker, 24×7 heart-rate sensor, multiple sports modes, and compatibility with both Android and Apple devices. It promises a battery life of 3–5 days.

The Rainbow Series soundbar is designed to enhance the audio experience with its robust features. Equipped with two powerful speakers, it delivers clear sound across a broad frequency spectrum. The inclusion of multicolor RGB LEDs transforms the device into a vibrant display, suitable for any party setting. Users can control music playback, switch modes, answer calls, and adjust volume through conveniently placed buttons on the soundbar.

On the other hand, the Finger Series smartwatch is tailored for fitness enthusiasts. It comes with an IP65 rating, making it suitable for use during workouts or in light rain. The always-on display provides easy access to messages, apps, and customizable dials. Its standout feature, Smart Sense, allows users to answer calls by simply tapping their index finger and thumb together. Additionally, the watch includes a heart-rate sensor and supports various sports modes, making it a versatile companion for tracking fitness activities.

Both the Rainbow Series soundbar and the Finger Series smartwatch are now available in India. The soundbar is priced at INR 3,699, while the smartwatch is available for INR 2,999. These products can be purchased from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across the country.