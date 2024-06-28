Unistellar Envision: Smart Binoculars That Identify Mountains, Trails, and Stars

In a move that blurs the line between traditional optics and cutting-edge technology, Unistellar, a French company renowned for its smart telescopes, has unveiled Envision – a pair of smart binoculars that can identify over a million terrestrial locations and 200,000 celestial objects.

Blending Optics with Augmented Reality

Envision is not your average pair of binoculars. Equipped with 50 mm Nikon lenses, they combine high-quality optics with an augmented reality (AR) system that overlays information onto the real-world view. This information is sourced from an extensive online database and relayed to the binoculars via a smartphone connected through Bluetooth.

Navigating Earth and Sky

The Envision binoculars can help users identify a wide range of terrestrial features, including mountains, hills, trails, and water sources. When it comes to the night sky, they can pinpoint stars, galaxies, and other celestial objects, turning stargazing into an interactive experience.

Offline Functionality and Battery Life

For those venturing into areas with limited internet access, Envision offers the option to download offline maps. The binoculars have a battery life of approximately five hours, after which they can still be used as regular binoculars.

Unique Sharing Feature

One of the standout features of Envision is its ability to “lock” onto an object and share its location with others. This allows users to easily point out specific points of interest to their companions.

Kickstarter Campaign and Pricing

Unistellar has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of Envision, which has already surpassed its initial goal. Early backers can secure a pair for ₹57,000, while the expected retail price is ₹98,000. Deliveries are slated to begin in November 2025.

A New Era for Binoculars

The Envision smart binoculars mark a significant step forward in the evolution of this classic tool. By merging optical technology with digital information, they offer a more immersive and informative way to explore both the natural world and the cosmos.