Uno Minda Unveils India’s First GPT-Enabled WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System

Experience the future of in-car infotainment with Uno Minda's GPT-enabled Android Music System. Features voice command, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 360° camera & more!

Uno Minda, a leading name in the automotive components industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in the Indian market: the WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System. This cutting-edge system is the first of its kind in India to integrate GPT technology, promising a significant leap forward in in-car infotainment and connectivity.

Redefining the Driving Experience

The WTUNES-464DN-GPT is not just a music system; it’s a comprehensive AI-powered assistant designed to transform how drivers interact with their vehicles. By seamlessly integrating GPT with a voice command assistant, this system allows users to access information, perform tasks, and stay connected while on the road, all without compromising safety. This launch reflects Uno Minda’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers who seek smarter and more connected driving experiences.

A Powerhouse of Technology

Under the hood, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT boasts an impressive array of features that contribute to its superior performance and user experience. The system is driven by a powerful octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and rapid response times. Visuals are stunningly rendered on a high-resolution QLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200p, providing crisp and vibrant images. Audio quality is equally impressive, thanks to the integrated Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology that delivers clear and immersive sound.

Seamless Connectivity and Integration

The WTUNES-464DN-GPT takes connectivity to the next level by supporting both wireless and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This seamless integration with smartphones allows drivers to access their favorite apps, navigate with ease, make calls, and enjoy their preferred entertainment options, all while keeping their focus on the road. The voice command assistant further enhances convenience and safety by enabling hands-free control of various functions.

Prioritizing Safety

Uno Minda understands the importance of safety, and the WTUNES-464DN-GPT incorporates features that contribute to a safer driving experience. The system includes an inbuilt 360° camera controller, providing drivers with a comprehensive view of their surroundings and aiding in parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. This feature, combined with the hands-free capabilities of the voice assistant, helps minimize distractions and promotes responsible driving.

Comprehensive Accessory Kit

To ensure a complete and user-friendly experience, the WTUNES-464DN-GPT comes with a comprehensive accessory kit. This kit includes a microphone for clear voice commands, screws for secure installation, a 4G antenna for enhanced connectivity, and wiring with a SIM card slot for accessing online services.

Availability and Pricing

The Uno Minda WTUNES-464DN-GPT Android Music System is designed to be universally compatible with most car models, making it a versatile upgrade for a wide range of vehicles. It is priced at Rs. 49,999, offering a compelling value proposition considering its advanced features and capabilities. The system is backed by a one-year warranty, providing customers with peace of mind and assurance of quality. It can be purchased at all leading online and offline stores, ensuring easy accessibility for consumers across India.