Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door Likely to Feature Key Upgrades

The Mahindra Thar is set to expand its lineup with a new 5-door version, aiming to offer more space and enhanced features. Expected to launch in August 2024, the Thar 5-door promises a blend of rugged appeal and practical enhancements suitable for family and off-road enthusiasts alike.

Key Features and Design

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will incorporate significant updates over its 3-door predecessor, particularly in terms of space and functionality. It will maintain the iconic rugged look but with a more elongated body to accommodate two additional doors. This model will also sport larger, more interactive infotainment and instrument cluster screens, each being 10.25-inch, catering to modern user demands​​.

Comfort and Convenience

Inside, the Thar 5-door is not just about additional space. It will feature a sunroof, rear AC vents, and a potentially larger touchscreen similar to that used in the Scorpio N. A range of upholstery options and the dual-tone dashboard will offer a more premium feel inside the cabin. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to include amenities like keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, and enhanced safety features including six airbags and rear disc brakes​.

Performance and Capabilities

Under the hood, the Thar 5-door will likely share engine options with the Scorpio N, including the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engines. This new version will offer both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, accommodating a broader range of driving preferences and conditionn​.

Expected Enhancements

Further enhancing its utility, the Thar 5-door will also feature a range of wheel and tire options, with top variants expected to include 19-inch diamond-cut alloys. Other practical enhancements will include a rear wiper setup and a remote fuel-filling cap, which are not available in the 3-door model​.

Market Position and Pricing

The Thar 5-door will command a premium over the 3-door version, with prices likely starting around Rs 15 lakh. It aims to provide a larger alternative to competitors like the Force Gurkha 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, offering a blend of style, capability, and practicality suitable for both city driving and off-road adventures​.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is poised to be a significant addition to Mahindra’s robust lineup, offering an ideal combination of traditional ruggedness and modern features that cater to a wider audience. With its scheduled launch in mid-2024, it will undoubtedly attract SUV enthusiasts looking for a versatile vehicle capable of handling both urban landscapes and adventurous terrains.