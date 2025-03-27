URBAN Launches Harmonic Soundbar 2080 for Home Cinematic Audio

URBAN Smart Wearables has announced the release of its Harmonic Soundbar 2080, expanding its range of home audio products. Launched on March 26, 2025, the soundbar is a 2.1 channel system with an 80W output and a wired subwoofer, designed to enhance the home entertainment experience.

The Harmonic Soundbar 2080 aims to provide a cinematic audio experience with its signature 3D panoramic surround sound and powerful bass. The company positions this product as a cost-effective option within its category. Its design emphasizes versatility and portability, allowing for easy setup in various environments, from living rooms to gaming setups and bedrooms.

The 2.1 channel configuration includes a wired subwoofer to deliver deep low frequencies, complemented by clear high tones and balanced overall audio output. This setup intends to improve the audio experience for movies, music, and gaming.

According to URBAN, this launch reflects the brand’s focus on developing technology tailored for Indian consumers. The Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is designed to meet the diverse audio needs of an entire family. The company also states its commitment to making home theatre sound accessible to a wider audience.

The soundbar features a Smart Standby Mode for energy efficiency, a remote control for ease of use, and multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI ARC, and USB. This allows for connection with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices. The soundbar sports a minimalist design.

The Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is priced at ₹6,999 and is available for purchase through major e-commerce platforms, the official URBAN website (gourban.in), and select offline retail stores across India.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, stated, “With the launch of the Harmonic Sound Bar 2080 we aim to redefine the home audio experience for Indian households, because we believe technology should be accessible to all. We Indians love our family but with different people, comes different tastes and ears for sound. With Harmonic 2080 we are presenting a perfect blend of superior sound quality, elegant design, advanced features, and versatility in sound. This is a product for everyday needs of the entire family.”