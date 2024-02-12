Valentine’s Day Gifting List from Havells

Embrace the spirit of love this Valentine’s Day with Havells, where every gift is a token of affection and a testament to thoughtfulness. Immerse yourself in the joy of selecting the perfect gift from a curated collection of premium Havells products, each designed to add a touch of luxury and convenience to your loved one’s daily life. From personal grooming essentials that offer a spa-like experience at home to personal health appliances, Havells has everything you need to elevate the romantic festivities. Let every item you choose be a reflection of the deep bond you share, turning this Valentine’s Day into an unforgettable celebration of love. With Havells, unfold the magic, spread joy, and create cherished moments that you and your special someone will remember forever.

Havells Keratin Infused Hair Brush HS4211: Treat your fashion-forward significant other to the ideal gift on Valentine’s Day – a versatile hairbrush that blends style and functionality. With 5 customizable temperature settings, it ensures flawlessly frizz-free straight hair, catering to every styling need. Infused with keratin, it not only imparts moisture but also leaves hair healthy and brilliantly shiny. The Ionic Flow feature neutralises dust and minimizes frizz, resulting in smooth and glossy locks. Designed for all hair types, it comes complete with a hanging loop and a tangle free swivel cord, ensuring hassle-free use. The brush is priced at 2890.

The Havells Super Grooming Kit GS8714: A gifting option with which you can never go wrong on Valentine’s Day is the Havells GS8714 15-in-1 Super Grooming Kit. This all-inclusive kit, equipped with beard trimmers, a hair trimmer, precision trimmer, and nose trimmer, caters to all full-body grooming needs. With a total of 9 attachments, 5 combs, and a convenient travel pouch, grooming on-the-go becomes effortless. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable grip, allowing for easy and precise grooming. The long-lasting battery ensures ample grooming time without worrying about power depletion. The fully washable body facilitates easy cleaning under running water, ensuring hygiene and durability. This kit is priced at Rs 2,889.

The Havells HC4085 Air Care Styler: The Havells Air Care Styler is a must-have styling kit for those who love to style their hair in different ways. The Styling tool comes with an adjustable temperature setting that provides the perfect temperature for the smoothest hair and a tangle-free experience. It also ensures uniform distribution of heat giving you superior control over your hair for a shiny finish. The different attachments give you the power of no-hassle styling, from drying and straightening to curling and adding volume. The tool is easy to use and convenient too. It has a 1.8m tangle-free swivel cord for maximum flexibility to move around wile you do your hair. This air care styling makes for a convenient travel companion for instant styling, too. The price is set at Rs 3,695

Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier: This Valentine’s Day, show your love by prioritising your loved one’s well-being. Gift them the Havells Meditate Air Purifier, a perfect blend of innovation and health. Powered by cutting-edge SpaceTech air purification technology and equipped with a Medical Grade HEPA H14 Filter, this air purifier ensures a healthy living space. With advanced TiO2-coated plates, UV-C, and UV-A lights it efficiently filters and destroys pollutants. The Meditate 360-degree purification, predictive analytics on the app, filter life indications, and IoT integration. Acting as a portable AQI monitor, it also serves as a remote for real-time air quality monitoring and device control. The sleek silver satin colour adds a touch of elegance. The product is available at a price of Rs 40000.