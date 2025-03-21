Vertiv Launches High-Density DC Power Shelf for AI and HPC Racks

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) today announced the global availability of its Vertiv PowerDirect Rack, a 1U high-density 50V DC power system designed for demanding artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The modular system can scale up to 132kW per rack by integrating multiple power shelves, offering significant power capacity in a compact footprint.

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack aims to address the increasing power demands of modern data centers while optimizing space utilization. Engineered for Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3 High Power Rack (HPR) specifications, the system prioritizes power density and energy efficiency. It supports both AC and HVDC inputs, providing operational flexibility for various data center infrastructures.

According to Vertiv, the PowerDirect Rack can deliver twice the power capacity compared to some alternative solutions within the same rack space. This high density is achieved through a modular design that allows for the integration of multiple power shelves. The system also features real-time monitoring capabilities and supports hot-swappable components, which facilitates uninterrupted operation and easier scaling as power requirements evolve.

Kyle Keeper, senior vice president of the power business unit at Vertiv, stated that data centers are facing growing pressure to accommodate more power in limited space to support the expansion of AI and HPC applications. He added that the Vertiv PowerDirect Rack offers a scalable and energy-efficient DC power solution that provides operators with the adaptability needed to handle changing workloads and build infrastructure for the future.

Key features of the Vertiv PowerDirect Rack include:

High Power Density: Delivers up to 132kW per rack with N+N redundancy, enabling significant power in a space-saving design.

Energy Efficiency: Achieves a peak energy efficiency of 97.5%, which helps reduce power waste, cooling requirements, and operational expenses.

Flexible Input Support: Compatible with both AC and HVDC power sources, allowing for integration into diverse data center power infrastructures.

Modular Scalability: Features a hot-swappable, modular design for continuous operation and easy expansion as power needs increase.

Advanced Power Management: Includes built-in safeguards to ensure consistent performance and prevent disruptions.

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack is presented as a key addition to Vertiv’s existing portfolio of power and cooling products designed to support the acceleration of AI and HPC workloads.

For further details about the Vertiv PowerDirect Rack, interested parties can visit Vertiv.com.