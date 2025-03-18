ViewSonic Introduces High-Brightness Projectors in India for Large Venues

ViewSonic Corp. has expanded its Luminous Superior series of high-brightness laser projectors in India. The company announced the new lineup on Tuesday, targeting commercial spaces, educational institutions, and public venues with projectors ranging from 5,500 to 8,000 ANSI Lumens.

The newly launched series includes the LSC801WU and LSC601WU, which are 3LCD laser projectors, and the LS950-4K and LS901-4K, which utilize DLP laser technology. These projectors aim to perform well in environments with ambient light and address the increasing need for advanced visual technology across various sectors in India.

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ViewSonic, stated, “This new series reflects our focus on delivering high-performance, sustainable projectors that empower educators, businesses, and creative professionals across the country. We’ve seen significant demand for high-brightness projectors in India, particularly for bigger screens and auditoriums, and these models strengthen our leadership in the market by offering unmatched quality and adaptability.”

The new projectors feature lamp-free laser technology with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. ViewSonic designed these products for diverse applications, including museum exhibits, corporate meeting rooms, and educational settings.

The LS950-4K, with 7,100 ANSI Lumens, targets large venues like auditoriums and museums. It supports 4K HDR and offers a high native contrast ratio through DLP technology. This model can project images up to 300 inches, providing a cost-effective solution for large-scale visuals.

For business and educational use, the LS901-4K delivers 5,500 ANSI Lumens and 4K HDR support. It is suitable for training rooms, auditoriums, and indoor golf clubs. The projector also supports a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms for enhanced collaboration.

The LSC801WU projector offers 8,000 ANSI Lumens with WUXGA resolution, making it suitable for boardrooms, lecture halls, and simulation venues. It also supports a 21:9 aspect ratio for Microsoft Teams Rooms and features a 1.6x optical zoom, horizontal/vertical lens shift, and keystone correction for flexible installation. The projector includes LAN control for simplified management.

The LSC601WU projector provides 6,000 ANSI Lumens and WUXGA resolution, catering to lecture halls, galleries, and creative spaces. It also supports a 21:9 aspect ratio and offers similar installation flexibility with a 1.6x optical zoom, lens shift, and keystone correction, along with LAN control.

ViewSonic highlighted the increasing demand for high-brightness projectors due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. The company also noted the sustainability benefits of lamp-free light sources like laser, which consume less energy and reduce waste compared to traditional mercury lamps. ViewSonic aims to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of professional environments in commercial and educational sectors.