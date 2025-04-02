ViewSonic Launches Made-in-India Interactive Displays with Google Certification

ViewSonic Corp. has released its IN02 Series ViewBoards, a new line of interactive displays manufactured in India. The company announced the launch today, emphasizing its commitment to local production and technological self-reliance. The IN02 Series has received Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) certification from Google, integrating Google applications with interactive display technology for educational and business use in India.

According to Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales & Marketing at ViewSonic, the IN02 Series combines Indian manufacturing with global technology. He stated that this product aims to support Indian education and business sectors with advanced technology, offering Google integration, user-friendly operation, and connectivity features designed for modern classrooms and collaborative work environments.

The EDLA certification allows educators to directly access Google Classroom, Google Drive, and other Google apps on the ViewBoards. This integration intends to streamline lesson delivery, facilitate real-time collaboration, and simplify content sharing for teachers in digital classrooms across India.

For business users, the IN02 Series supports remote collaboration through Google Meet, enabling virtual meetings and presentation sharing directly from Google Drive, all from the interactive display.

The ViewBoards are available in 65-inch (IN6502) and 75-inch (IN7502) sizes, suitable for various settings, including classrooms, meeting rooms, training centers, and corporate boardrooms.

The IN02 Series operates on Android 14, providing a secure and up-to-date platform. The user interface features a design intended for quick app launching and smooth operation. Dual USB-C ports are included for data transfer and device compatibility in dynamic environments.

The displays feature built-in 20W x 2 speakers designed to deliver clear audio for educational videos, presentations, and other multimedia content.

ViewSonic also highlighted the security features of the IN02 Series, including regular security updates and automatic app updates provided by Google.

Alongside the new hardware, ViewSonic’s education ecosystem includes software solutions like ClassSwift for classroom collaboration, ChirpAI for AI-powered learning support, and EdSync for workflow management. These tools aim to create interactive and engaging learning experiences.

By combining locally manufactured hardware with Google’s ecosystem, ViewSonic aims to provide advanced interactive learning and collaboration tools for the Indian market.