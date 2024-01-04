ViewSonic Launches New Range of Gaming Monitors

ViewSonic Corp. has announced the release of four new gaming monitors, designed to enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for both serious and casual players. These monitors, including the VX3219-2K-PRO-2, VX2758A-2K-PRO-2, and VX79 series-FHD, are built to provide immersive visuals and high performance.

Key Highlights:

The VX3219-2K-PRO-2 features a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium for minimal screen tearing.

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 offers a 170Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate technology for smooth gameplay.

The VX2479-HD-PRO and VX2779-HD-PRO monitors feature SuperClear IPS technology and high refresh rates for vivid visuals and minimal lag.

The VX79 series includes 24” and 27” monitors with high refresh rates, 1ms MPRT response time, and HDR10 for contrast and color accuracy.

ViewSonic emphasizes enhanced visual experiences, connectivity, and performance with these new models.

The VX3219-2K-PRO-2 stands out with its 165Hz refresh rate, <0.5ms response time, and ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode pre-sets. It offers DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs for connectivity.

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-2, with a 170Hz refresh rate, aims to provide a unique visual experience. It features minimal input lag and crisp animations, enhanced by variable refresh rate technology to prevent screen tearing.

The 24″ FHD VX2479-HD-PRO and the 27″ FHD VX2779-HD-PRO both offer high refresh rates and are equipped with SuperClear IPS technology, delivering stunning image quality and performance. They are designed for both gaming and professional use.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing – IT Business at ViewSonic India, commented on the launch, stating that these monitors represent a significant advancement in their gaming series, offering enhanced visuals, smooth animations, and minimal input lag. He emphasized ViewSonic’s commitment to innovation and quality in their displays.

The VX79 series features 24” and 27” monitors with high refresh rates and 1ms MPRT response time. These monitors are designed to provide smooth visuals and minimal lag, ideal for competitive gaming. They offer Variable refresh rate technology and HDR10 for improved contrast and color accuracy, along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for versatile connectivity.

ViewSonic’s new gaming monitors are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and in retail stores across India, with prices ranging from INR 9,999 to INR 25,499.