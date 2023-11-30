VingaJoy Launches BT-003 Infinite Series Wireless Earbuds in India

VingaJoy, a brand in the gadget accessory and consumer electronics sector, has recently introduced its BT-003 Infinite Series wireless earbuds in the Indian market. The earbuds, priced at Rs. 1999, are tailored to meet the needs of music and fitness enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

VingaJoy introduced the BT-003 Infinite Series wireless earbuds in India, priced at Rs. 1999.

The earbuds feature a unique partially transparent case and a battery life of 30 hours.

They are designed for ease of use during physical activities, offering sweat resistance and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The earbuds come with touch controls for call management and interaction with virtual assistants.

Available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms and retail stores, backed by a 6-month warranty.

The BT-003 model features a distinct partially transparent case and is equipped with a 200mAh battery, providing up to 30 hours of playtime at moderate volume. This makes them a practical option for prolonged use, especially during gym sessions. The earbuds are lightweight and designed to support active lifestyles, with sweat resistance and Bluetooth v5.0 for enhanced connectivity during workouts. They also include dual mic support and touch controls, facilitating easy call management and interaction with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Mr. Mandeep Arora, Co-founder of VingaJoy, shared his thoughts on the launch: “With VingaJoy’s diverse hearable portfolio, we aim to provide consumers with innovative products. The BT-003 Infinite earbuds reflect our commitment to creativity, evident in the product’s design and features like deep bass and extended playtime, aimed at enhancing the workout experience.”

The VingaJoy BT-003 earbuds are available on various e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on UBON’s official website. They can also be purchased at retail stores and come with a 6-month warranty.