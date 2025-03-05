vivo India Launches Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ to Empower Young Women in STEM on International Women’s Day

With the rapid evolution of technology, the demand for professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields continues to grow. However, the gender gap in these sectors remains a concern, particularly for young women from underserved backgrounds who often lack the necessary support and resources. To address this gap, vivo India has announced the launch of Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’, a new initiative aimed at helping Indian women pursue careers in STEM.

The program is designed to provide not only financial assistance but also mentorship, skill development opportunities, and exposure to the industry, with a specific focus on supporting young women from underserved communities. So far, the initiative has already benefited 150 women, with over 60% coming from families with annual incomes below ₹1 lakh, and 15% being raised by single parents. By empowering first-generation graduates, vivo India aims to foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce while driving long-term social change.

Comprehensive Support for Women in STEM

The vivo India Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ extends beyond scholarships by providing hands-on mentorship and professional development opportunities. The program’s goal is to equip participants with the skills and industry knowledge they need to succeed in STEM careers. By specifically targeting young women from financially constrained and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, the initiative focuses on eliminating both economic and societal hurdles that stand in the way of these aspiring professionals.

Focus on First-Generation Graduates and Underserved Communities

With a strong emphasis on supporting first-generation graduates, vivo India is committed to transforming the lives of young women who otherwise may not have access to such opportunities. By enabling these women to enter the STEM workforce, the initiative aims to contribute to a more balanced and representative talent pool in the technology and innovation sectors.

Women’s Day Digital Campaign to Inspire Change

In conjunction with the launch of Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’, vivo India has introduced a digital campaign to highlight the importance of building a more diverse workforce in STEM. The campaign underscores how leaving women out of STEM careers means losing nearly half of the nation’s scientific potential. Through real-life stories, the campaign shines a spotlight on the challenges faced by young women in STEM and the determination they show to overcome them.

Campaign Film Captures Inspiring Journeys

As part of the campaign, vivo India collaborated with FCB India to produce a campaign film that portrays the inspiring journeys of young women from various parts of the country. The film uses the powerful metaphor of young women “carrying their own chairs” to symbolize self-empowerment and determination. It highlights their journeys to reach prestigious colleges and build successful careers in STEM, emphasizing the obstacles they’ve overcome and the ambitions they continue to pursue.

These stories aim to encourage more young women to follow their passion for STEM while illustrating the transformative impact that initiatives like Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ can have on individuals and society as a whole.

Statement from vivo India Leadership

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, stated, “Empowering young women in STEM is more than an initiative—it is essential for sustainable progress. Through Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’, we are breaking barriers by offering education, mentorship, and career opportunities that enable these young women to shape their own futures.”

He further added, “The Women’s Day campaign film captures this spirit through the symbolic act of ‘carrying their own chairs,’ representing self-reliance and determination. With this campaign, vivo India aims to inspire more individuals and organizations to take action in fostering inclusivity and gender diversity in STEM.”

Shaping a Brighter Future for All

By providing young women with financial, educational, and professional support, vivo India is working to close the gender gap in STEM fields while contributing to a more equitable and innovative future. Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ serves as a testament to vivo India’s long-term commitment to empowering women and creating a positive societal impact.