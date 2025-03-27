vivo Introduces Y39 5G with Large Battery and AI Features in India

vivo has expanded its Y series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Y39 5G. The new device features a substantial 6500 mAh battery and incorporates several artificial intelligence-powered tools.

The vivo Y39 5G is available in Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue color options. It boasts a design that includes a glazed ceramic-like camera module and dynamic lighting effects. The phone measures 0.837 cm (Ocean Blue) or 0.828 cm (Lotus Purple) in thickness and weighs 207 g (Ocean Blue) or 205 g (Lotus Purple). It features a high-gloss metallic frame and a circular camera design.

A key feature of the Y39 5G is its 6500 mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest in its segment. The battery utilizes BlueVolt technology and is supported by a 44W Flashcharge. vivo also guarantees up to five years of battery health. The device can function as a power bank, allowing users to charge other devices via a USB-C to USB-C cable.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and offers up to 8 GB of RAM with an additional 8 GB of extended RAM, along with up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of durability, the vivo Y39 5G has achieved Military-Grade Resistance certification and has passed five environmental tests, earning an SGS certification. It includes a cushioning structure and Shield Glass protection. The device also has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and uses SCHOTT Xensation® α Cover Glass for added screen protection. The phone’s internal structure is designed for torsional resistance and reduced deformation.

For photography, the vivo Y39 5G features a Sony 50 MP HD rear camera paired with a 2 MP Bokeh camera. The rear camera includes an AI Night Mode for improved low-light performance. An 8 MP front camera is available for selfies. The device supports Dual View Video and Electronic Image Stabilization for video recording. AI-powered features like Photo Enhance and AI Erase are also included.

The phone features a 6.68-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits high brightness mode. It also has TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection. The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers offering up to 400% volume amplification. An ultra-large cooling area is incorporated for sustained performance.

The vivo Y39 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. It is the first Y series device from vivo to include AI features such as Live Text, AI Audio Algorithm, AI Screen Translation, AI SuperLink, and Circle to Search. The Gemini Assistant is also included for AI-powered assistance. vivo has committed to providing two years of Android updates and three years of security patches for the device.

The vivo Y39 5G is priced at INR 16,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant and INR 18,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant. It is available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-Store, and partner retail stores. Launch offers include a flat INR 1,500 cashback until April 6, 2025.

The smartphone is manufactured at vivo’s facility in Greater Noida, as part of the company’s ‘Make in India’ commitment.