vivo Launches T3x 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 6000 mAh Battery

vivo launches the T3x 5G in India - a powerful mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and a massive 6000 mAh battery.

vivo, the global smartphone brand, today expanded its T series lineup in India with the launch of the vivo T3x 5G. This new smartphone aims to offer the best performance in its price segment. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform, the vivo T3x 5G promises seamless multitasking and a great overall user experience. It’s also vivo’s first smartphone with a 6000 mAh battery, along with 44W fast charging and a stylish design.

Key Highlights

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor

Features a massive 6000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Equipped with dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience

Available in two eye-catching colors: Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green

Available in two captivating colors – Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green – the vivo T3x 5G will be available at the following prices:

INR 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant

INR 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant

INR 16,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The smartphone goes on sale starting April 24, 2024, through Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and retail stores. Various offers, including up to INR 1500 discount on HDFC & SBI Bank debit and credit cards, will be available at launch.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo India, said, “We are incredibly excited to introduce the vivo T3x 5G to the Indian market… Owing to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, the vivo T3x delivers the fastest performance in its segment. Coupled with a large 6000 mAh battery and dual-stereo speakers, the T3x 5G… empowers multitaskers to navigate through their day effortlessly. We are confident that…it will redefine the smartphone experience for our users…”

Powerful Performance

The vivo T3x 5G features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for a smooth user experience. This next-gen 4nm platform offers impressive performance and power efficiency. It also includes extended RAM capabilities, allowing users to run numerous apps in the background smoothly.

Long-Lasting Battery

The T3x 5G packs a massive 6000mAh battery and supports 44W flash charging, ensuring all-day connectivity. Additionally, Super Battery Saver mode extends battery life when needed.

Immersive Audio and Visuals

The phone features a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ display for bright and vibrant visuals. Also included are dual stereo speakers with a ‘300% ultra-large Audio Booster’ for a powerful and immersive audio experience.

Camera Features

The T3x 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It includes features like Super Night Mode, Stylish Night Filters, and more for creative photography.

Stylish Design

The vivo T3x 5G boasts a slim design and is available in two eye-catching colors: Crimson Bliss and Celestial Green. It is also IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.