vivo Launches Y17s in India: A Detailed Overview

vivo announced the latest addition to its Y series lineup in India today, the vivo Y17s. This smartphone offers a range of features aimed at the needs of today’s users.

Key Highlights:

vivo Y17s launched with two storage variants: 4 GB+ 64GB priced at INR 11,499 and 4GB+128GB variant at INR 12,499.

Available on Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in Glitter Purple and Forest Green color options.

Features a 16.55cm (6.56-inch) HD+ waterdrop display.

Equipped with a dual camera setup: 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera. An 8 MP front camera with Aura Screen Light feature is also included.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery and 15W FlashCharge.

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor with 4 GB of RAM and Extended RAM 3.0 feature.

Runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform.

Manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, in line with the government’s Make in India initiative.

Design and Display: The vivo Y17s features a double-mirror design with a 2.5D flat frame. It’s available in two color options: Glitter Purple and Forest Green. The 16.55cm (6.56-inch) HD+ waterdrop display is tailored for a clear viewing experience in varying lighting conditions. The device also incorporates a side fingerprint scanner for security.

Camera Features: The Y17s has a dual camera setup: a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera. The front camera is 8 MP and includes the Aura Screen Light feature for improved selfies. Additional camera functionalities include Super Night Mode, Night filters, and Bokeh Flare Portrait feature.

Performance and Battery: The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and includes 4 GB of RAM along with the Extended RAM 3.0 feature for efficient multitasking. With a 5000mAh battery and 15W FlashCharge, the vivo Y17s promises extended battery life and swift charging. The device also incorporates AI-powered safe charging to prevent overcharging and enhance battery lifespan. It operates on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 platform.

Lastly, in alignment with the Make in India initiative, the Y17s, along with other vivo devices, is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.