vivo Launches Y19e in India with Focus on Battery and Durability Under INR 8,000

vivo Launches Y19e in India with Focus on Battery and Durability Under...

vivo has announced the release of its new budget smartphone, the Y19e, in India. Priced at INR 7,999, the device emphasizes long battery life and robust build quality, targeting consumers seeking a reliable and affordable option. The phone is set to be available for purchase starting March 20th through Flipkart, vivo India’s e-store, and partner retail outlets.

The vivo Y19e features a substantial 5500mAh battery, which the company claims is the largest in its segment. This large battery aims to provide users with extended usage times on a single charge. Accompanying this is a 15W Type-C fast charging capability.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. An 8MP front camera caters to selfies and video calls.

The Y19e boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display, offering a screen resolution of 1612×720 pixels. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and other data. The phone also includes a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 1TB.

Durability is highlighted as a key feature of the vivo Y19e. The phone has undergone rigorous testing, including 10,000 drop tests, 200,000 power button presses, and 10,000 USB port insertions, suggesting a focus on long-term reliability.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, offering a clean and user-friendly interface. Available in two color options, Magnetic Black and Spring White, the vivo Y19e aims to provide a balance of essential features and durability at an accessible price point.

As part of the launch, vivo is offering a limited-time discount of INR 500 on purchases made through Flipkart until March 27th. Additionally, customers can avail of no-cost EMI options across major banks and Bajaj Finserv.