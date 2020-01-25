Vivo surpasses Samsung to become the second largest smartphone manufacturer in India, second only to Xiaomi

Vivo are the new runners-up in the great Indian smartphone competition; having surpassed Samsung in the process by garnering a 21 percent share of the market. According to the findings by the market research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung is now relegated to the third spot with 19 percent market share.

Xiaomi continues its run at the top with over 27 percent market share and has a comfortable lead over its competitors at the moment. All of the above findings apply to Q4, 2019 though with the sort of competition that the manufacturers are engaged in at the moment, a quarter of a year could be enough time for the ranking to undergo drastic changes.

None perhaps would know that better than Samsung that saw its fortunes hit a downward spiral after having the crown of the smartphone segment in India for long. The company has been trying to reclaim its lost ground with a slew of launches such as the new Galaxy M series though the excitement surrounding the phones fizzled out soon.

Vivo meanwhile made fresh inroads thanks to its aggressive marketing both online and off of it. Its new S series made for a compelling case for itself thanks to rich feature list and specifications the phones boasts of while still being extremely affordable. No wonder, it emerged being a strong and consistent player in the INR 15k to 20k price bracket, a price segment that is seeing considerable interest among phone buyers in India.

The Chinese company saw its shipments grow by an impressive 76 percent in 2019, with the new S Series being among the biggest contributors in the growth story, the Counterpoint Research report revealed. Similarly, the company’s market share grew from 23 percent in October to 24.7 percent in November.

The above however can just be considered a snapshot of an ever-evolving landscape where things can change faster than expected. Realme had earlier seen reverses in its fortunes in Q4 after making impressive gains in Q3. Samsung too has some impressive smartphone launches up ahead, which includes the A51 and A71 featuring impressive specs.

Then there also is the S20 which will form the creamy layer and rumours so far point to the device featuring some lucrative specs and features with respect to its design, camera and display. Keep watching!