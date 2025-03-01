Vivo T4x India Launch Date Confirmed; Device Focuses on Battery and Value

Vivo confirms the T4x smartphone launch in India. The device targets budget-conscious consumers. It emphasizes long battery life and essential features. The launch date is set for a mid-July release. This information comes after several weeks of speculation and leaks.

The Vivo T4x features a large capacity battery. Sources indicate a 6000mAh battery. This allows extended usage. The phone supports fast charging. The exact wattage is not yet officially disclosed. Leaks suggest 44W fast charging. This feature reduces charging time.

The device uses a mid-range processor. The processor allows smooth performance for daily tasks. Sources point to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This chipset provides balanced performance and power consumption. The phone comes with multiple RAM and storage configurations. Users can expect options starting from 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The display is a large LCD panel. The screen size is expected to be 6.64 inches. The display offers a standard refresh rate. It delivers clear visuals for multimedia consumption. The phone includes a waterdrop notch design. This houses the front-facing camera.

The camera system includes a dual rear setup. The primary sensor is expected to be 50MP. The secondary sensor aids in depth sensing. The front camera is expected to be 8MP. These cameras provide basic photography capabilities.

The Vivo T4x runs on Android 14. It uses Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS. The operating system provides a user-friendly experience. It includes various customization options.

The phone provides standard connectivity options. These include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device features a USB-C port. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The expected price range is between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. This pricing positions the phone in the budget segment. It competes with other devices offering similar specifications.

Vivo aims to capture a significant market share. The company focuses on the battery and value proposition. The phone targets users seeking long-lasting devices.

Retail availability will begin shortly after the official launch. Online platforms and offline stores will sell the device. The company plans to make the device widely available.

The phone comes in multiple color options. The official color names will be revealed during the launch. The design is simple and functional. It prioritizes practicality over aesthetic flair.

Vivo releases the T4x at a time when budget phone demand rises. Consumers seek value-for-money devices. The company addresses this demand with its new model.

The phone does not include 5G connectivity. It focuses on 4G networks. This keeps the price low. The phone targets users not requiring 5G.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This provides secure and convenient unlocking. The phone also supports face unlock.

The audio setup includes a single speaker. The phone provides basic audio output. It caters to casual listening needs.

The phone uses a plastic build. This keeps the weight low. It also contributes to cost reduction.

Vivo releases the T4x with a focus on core features. The company prioritizes battery, display, and basic performance. This strategy appeals to budget-conscious users.