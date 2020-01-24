Vivo to introduce its iQOO premium smartphone brand in India in Feb. 2020, phone to feature SD865, 5G capability

The iQOO smartphone brand is all set to make its presence felt in the Indian market from February 2020 itself, the Chinese company confirmed. Specific details have been kept under wraps though, with only bits and pieces that has been revealed in the press release the company issued today.

For instance, the upcoming smartphone is going to be based on Snapdragon 865 chipset and will be 5G enabled. The phone will also have several industry-first features though the company isn’t shedding any light on those. The phone will also be running Android 10 right out of the box.

For those not in the knowing, the iQOO happens to be a Vivo owned brand that got to see the light of day just in February last year. However, the phone’s availability was limited to only China so far but the company has now stated they are looking to expand its footprint in other regions of the world as well.

India being an important market for Vivo, or for that matter, every other Chinese smartphone, the company is now keen to introduce its iQOO phones in the country as well. In fact, Vivo had announced back in February last year itself they will be introducing its premium brand in India as well. Fortunately for Vivo fans, we are just weeks away to see that happen.

The company also stated they are targeting the young generation with its latest offering. That again will be in line with the brand motto as well, which stands for ‘I Quest On and On’, signifying the company’s unrelenting quest for perfection and excellence.

‘We see extreme potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India and have deep-dived to understand the gap that the consumers face in this segment. We understand very closely that there is an increasing demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience, be it using multiple apps, downloading heavy files or just social media. Consumers today look for power-packed performance, and that is exactly what we offer,’ said Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing at iQOO.

As for the first iQOO branded phone that was launched in China last year, the phone came with a SD855 CPU, 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of storage, triple rear cam, a 4,000 mAh battery along with 6.41-inch AMOLED panel upfront.

The phone also boasts of a vapor cooling system and includes a Game Turbo mode to allow for its usage as a viable gaming device as well. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor too besides also having fast charging support as well.

With that being the specifications of the first gen iQOO smartphone, it will be highly interesting to see what the forthcoming smartphone of the same brand will be like. Also, the first gen iQOO phone started at $490, what is also a surety is that its successor too is going to be aggressively priced. Stay tuned for more on this.