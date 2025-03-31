vivo V50e Announced with Gemstone-Inspired Design and Focus on Portrait Photography

vivo has revealed its upcoming V50e smartphone, emphasizing a blend of aesthetic design, advanced camera capabilities, and artificial intelligence features. The device showcases a slim profile and gemstone-inspired color options.

Design and Display

The vivo V50e will be available in two color finishes: Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The Sapphire Blue variant features an iridescent pattern reminiscent of blue mother-of-pearl, with a unique design for each device. The Pearl White option is inspired by the shimmer of flowing water, exhibiting dynamic light reflections, achieved through nano-lithography technology.

The smartphone will have a reported slimness of 0.73 cm and feature an Ultra-Slim Quad Curved Display. The design includes a polished glass back, a metal frame, and a dual-ring camera module housing the camera and Aura Light. The display is described as a Quad-Curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, aiming to provide vibrant visuals and clarity in various lighting conditions.

Camera System

A key feature of the vivo V50e is its Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait camera system. This setup offers three focal lengths: 26mm (1x), 39mm (1.5x), and 52mm (2x), intended to provide versatility in portrait photography.

The front-facing camera is a 50MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera, designed for clear group shots with a wide dynamic range. Both front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording. Additionally, the device will feature an India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio mode, combining Wedding-Style Portrait and Film Camera Mode for enhanced commemorative photos.

Durability

The vivo V50e is engineered with durability in mind, holding IP68 and IP69 ratings. These ratings indicate protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water sprays.

AI-Powered Features

The V50e will incorporate several AI-driven features aimed at enhancing user convenience and creativity:

AI Image Expander: This feature allows users to expand the edges of an image to customize its proportions, potentially improving composition and creating a more immersive visual.

AI Note Assist: This tool can format notes, summarize content, extract to-dos, and translate text with a single tap, intended to streamline information processing.

Circle-to-Search: This feature enables users to initiate a search by simply circling any content on the screen, whether it’s text or images.

AI Transcript Assist: This function converts audio files into text, offering summarization and text-based search capabilities, with support for multiple languages.

vivo states that the V50e will include additional AI-powered features to enhance productivity and usability.

The vivo V50e is positioned as a device that combines premium design with advanced camera technology and intelligent features, targeting users interested in photography and efficient task management. Further details regarding pricing and specific release dates are expected to be announced by the company.