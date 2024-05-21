Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specs, and Everything You Need to Know

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch in June 2024: Know the expected price, specs, and features of this new foldable smartphone.

Vivo is set to bring its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, to the Indian market. The launch, expected to take place in early June 2024, marks Vivo’s entry into the Indian foldable phone segment. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming device.

Launch Date and Price

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to launch in India in early June 2024. According to reports, the phone will be priced around ₹1,15,030 for the 512GB variant. This competitive pricing aims to challenge existing foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the Indian market​.

Display and Design

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a dual-display setup:

Cover Display : A 6.53-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

: A 6.53-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Inner Display: An 8.03-inch foldable OLED screen with QHD+ resolution and an almost square aspect ratio. Both screens support a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, have a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and are Dolby Vision certified.

The phone is equipped with a Carbon Fibre Keel hinge mechanism, ensuring durability and lightweight design. It has undergone testing by TUV Rheinland, promising reliability for up to 12 years or 500,000 folds. The device also has an IPX8 rating for water resistance​​.

Performance and Battery

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options up to 1TB with UFS 4.0 technology. This configuration ensures high performance and ample storage for users.

The device houses a 5,700mAh battery supporting 100W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. These features guarantee quick and efficient charging solutions for users on the go​.

Camera Specifications

Vivo has collaborated with Zeiss for the camera setup on the X Fold 3 Pro. The rear camera system includes:

A 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

A 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

A 50MP ultra-wide sensor

For selfies and video calls, the device features dual 32MP cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner display. The rear cameras are capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 60fps​.

Software and Connectivity

The X Fold 3 Pro runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and an IR port. The device also includes a dual-SIM card slot and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port​.

With these advanced features and competitive pricing, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian foldable smartphone market. Stay tuned for the official launch and availability updates.