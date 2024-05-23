Vivo X Fold3 Pro Set to Launch in India on June 6: Everything You Need to Know

Vivo X Fold3 Pro launches in India on June 6, featuring an 8.03-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, quad-camera setup, and 66W fast charging.

Vivo is set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro, scheduled for June 6. This device is expected to bring a host of advanced features and cutting-edge technology, catering to the growing demand for innovative smartphones in the country.

Launch Event and Availability

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of the X Fold3 Pro in India for June 6, 2024. The event will be streamed live on Vivo’s official website and social media channels, starting at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase shortly after the launch, with pre-orders expected to start immediately, both online and through major retail outlets across the country.

Design and Display

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a foldable AMOLED display that offers a seamless and immersive viewing experience. The main display is expected to measure 8.03 inches when unfolded, providing a tablet-like experience, while the cover display will be around 6.5 inches, making it convenient for one-handed use. Both displays are anticipated to support high refresh rates, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced gaming experience.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination promises powerful performance, allowing users to multitask with ease and run demanding applications without any lag. The smartphone is also expected to come with a robust cooling system to manage heat effectively during intensive usage.

Camera Capabilities

Vivo has always been known for its impressive camera technology, and the X Fold3 Pro is no exception. The device is rumored to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 32MP shooter, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is expected to house a 4600mAh battery, supporting 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This ensures that users can quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. The smartphone is also likely to support reverse wireless charging, allowing it to charge other compatible devices.

Software and Features

Running on the latest version of Funtouch OS, based on Android 14, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro will offer a host of software enhancements and features tailored for the foldable form factor. The device is expected to come with a multi-window mode, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously, and an improved split-screen feature for better productivity. Additionally, Vivo’s software is anticipated to include various customization options, making it easy for users to personalize their device.

Pricing and Competition

While the official pricing of the Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India is yet to be announced, it is expected to be positioned in the premium segment, competing with other flagship foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Huawei Mate X3. Industry experts predict that the price could range between INR 1,50,000 to INR 1,75,000, making it one of the most expensive offerings in Vivo’s lineup.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is set to make a significant impact in the Indian market with its advanced features, powerful performance, and innovative design. As foldable smartphones continue to gain popularity, the X Fold3 Pro could be a game-changer for Vivo, helping the company strengthen its position in the premium segment. Consumers eagerly awaiting the launch can expect a device that promises to deliver on all fronts, from display quality and camera capabilities to battery life and software experience.