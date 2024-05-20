Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21

Vivo Y200 Pro is set to launch in India on May 21, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695, and dual rear cameras.

Vivo is all set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y200 Pro, in India on May 21, 2024. This upcoming release has already generated significant buzz in the tech community, thanks to a series of teasers and leaks revealing key details about the device. Here’s a comprehensive look at what to expect from the Vivo Y200 Pro.

Launch Details and Availability

The Vivo Y200 Pro will be officially launched in India on May 21 at 12 PM. The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo’s social media channels, allowing enthusiasts and potential buyers to get a first look at the new device as soon as it is unveiled​.

Specifications and Features

Display and Design

The Vivo Y200 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a pixel density of 388 ppi. One of the standout features of this device is its 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth scrolling and a more responsive gaming experience. The display is designed with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and is claimed to be the slimmest 3D curved display in the segment, measuring just 7.49mm in thickness​​.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo Y200 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This is a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 found in its predecessor, promising better processing power and enhanced graphics capabilities. This makes the Y200 Pro well-suited for demanding applications and modern mobile games​ ​.

Camera System

The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 64 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera system includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and enhancements for night photography and portrait shots. The front camera is a 16 MP sensor housed in the punch-hole cutout, ideal for selfies and video calls​​.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo Y200 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This ensures that users can quickly recharge their device and get back to using it without long downtimes​​.

Price and Variants

The Vivo Y200 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 24,999 in India. It will be available in at least two color options: Silk Black and Silk Green. The device will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and more​​.

Competitive Landscape

Interestingly, the launch of the Vivo Y200 Pro coincides with the release of the Infinix GT 20 Pro, which is also set to debut on May 21. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is marketed as a gaming-centric device and features a 6.78-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, JBL-tuned speakers, and a 5000 mAh battery with 45W charging. This direct competition in the mid-range segment is likely to provide consumers with more options and better value​​.

The Vivo Y200 Pro promises to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market with its high-refresh-rate display, capable Snapdragon 695 chipset, and enhanced camera features. As the launch date approaches, more details are expected to be revealed, further clarifying the device’s position in the competitive landscape of 2024’s smartphone offerings.