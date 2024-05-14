Vivo Y200 Pro Price in India, Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Discover the Vivo Y200 Pro's expected price in India, key features including Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and 120Hz AMOLED display.

The Vivo Y200 Pro, an upcoming addition to Vivo’s Y-series, is expected to launch soon in India, featuring notable upgrades and advanced specifications. This article delves into the expected price, key features, and detailed specifications of the Vivo Y200 Pro.

Expected Price in India

The Vivo Y200 Pro is anticipated to be priced around ₹28,999 in India, targeting the mid-range smartphone market. This pricing positions it competitively against other smartphones in its segment, offering a blend of performance and features.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Vivo Y200 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen is likely to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced visual experience for gaming and multimedia.

Processor and Performance

At the heart of the Vivo Y200 Pro will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an octa-core processor known for its efficiency and performance. This chipset will be complemented by the Adreno 619 GPU, making it capable of handling demanding applications and games with ease. The device is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking, and it will come in 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants, with support for microSD expansion up to 1TB.

Camera System

The Vivo Y200 Pro is set to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. This configuration promises high-quality photos with improved stability and depth effects. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to include a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging

Powering the Vivo Y200 Pro will be a substantial 5000mAh battery, capable of supporting extensive usage throughout the day. The device is expected to support 44W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups and reducing downtime.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Vivo Y200 Pro is anticipated to come with a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and ease of access. Additional sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope will be included to enhance user experience.

Operating System

The device will run on Android 14 out-of-the-box, layered with Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS, which offers a variety of features and customizations to enhance user interaction.

The Vivo Y200 Pro is shaping up to be a promising mid-range smartphone, offering a robust set of features at a competitive price point. With its powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC, impressive display, and comprehensive camera system, it is poised to attract consumers looking for a well-rounded device. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but the certifications and listings suggest that the release is imminent.