Vivo Y200e 5G: India’s First Smartphone with EcoFiber Leather

Vivo has launched the Y200e 5G, a new addition to its Y-series portfolio, featuring the introduction of EcoFiber Leather and an anti-stain coating. This device offers durability, enhanced audio-visual experience, and advanced imaging capabilities. The Y200e 5G is now available for purchase in India.

Key Highlights:

First in India to feature EcoFiber Leather and anti-stain coating for enhanced durability.

Available in Saffron Delight and Black Diamond colors.

Priced at INR 19,999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 20,999 for 8GB+128GB.

Offers include instant cashback with selected banks.

Equipped with a 50MP Main Camera, Super Night Mode, and Aura Screen Light for selfies.

Features a 300%-volume Audio Booster and Dual Stereo Speaker setup.

Powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and has a 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge.

Runs on FuntouchOS 14, ensuring a smooth operating experience for up to 48 months.

The Vivo Y200e 5G is now available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-stores, and partner retail stores. It is introduced at a price point of INR 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Consumers can enjoy various purchasing benefits, including instant cashback of up to INR 1500 with select banks.

The smartphone stands out for its sustainable and durable design, incorporating EcoFiber Leather with an anti-stain coating. It has undergone rigorous testing to ensure resilience. The Y200e 5G also features a 50MP main camera, supported by Super Night Mode and Aura Screen Light, to deliver superior photography. For audiophiles, it offers an enhanced listening experience with its 300%-volume Audio Booster and Dual Stereo Speakers.

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Y200e 5G promises quick app loading, stable gaming performance, and efficient power consumption. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 44W flash charge, offering extended device usage. Additionally, with 8GB of additional RAM through Extended RAM 3.0 and running on FuntouchOS 14, the smartphone ensures a seamless user experience for an extended period.