Volkswagen to Launch Sporty Tiguan R-Line in India on April 14

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of the all-new Tiguan R-Line, a sportier variant of its flagship SUV, scheduled for April 14, 2025. This new model emphasizes a blend of distinctive ‘R’ themed aesthetics, premium comfort, and enhanced performance. Pre-bookings for the Tiguan R-Line are currently open at Volkswagen dealerships across India and through the company’s official website.

The Tiguan R-Line showcases a redesigned exterior, featuring a bold front fascia with LED Plus headlights and a glass-covered horizontal strip. The radiator grille incorporates air curtains designed to optimize airflow. The SUV’s profile is characterized by an athletic shoulder line and rounded wheel arches, complemented by ‘R-Line’ inspired 19-inch “Coventry” alloy wheels with a diamond-turned finish. A horizontal LED strip at the rear accentuates the vehicle’s crisp design. An illuminated light line connects the headlamps and the animated 3D LED rear combination lamps, creating a distinct visual signature.

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line offers a premium cabin with a focus on material quality and craftsmanship. The new cockpit design aims for intuitive and ergonomic functionality. Key interior highlights include ‘R-Line’ inserts on the front sport comfort seats, an illuminated ‘R’ logo on the dashboard, and customizable ambient lighting with up to 30 colour options for the dashboard and door trims. The panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of spaciousness and light within the cabin. Additional interior features include illuminated door handle recesses, brushed stainless steel pedals, surround lighting with a welcome light function, and sports-style bumpers with chrome trim.

The Tiguan R-Line prioritizes comfort with features such as front sport comfort seats equipped with a massage function and adjustable lumbar support. The vehicle also features a 3-zone Air Care Climatronic system, Park Assist Plus with Park Distance Control, and inductive charging for two smartphones.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The SUV boasts a claimed top speed of 229 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. The Tiguan R-Line also features the new generation of DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) Pro and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager for enhanced driving dynamics.

Safety features include 9 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with 21 features, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and hill descent control.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be available in six colour options: Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic.

The price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be announced at the launch event on April 14, 2025. As the vehicle will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), it is anticipated to be priced in the range of ₹50-55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiguan R-Line will compete with other premium SUVs in the Indian market.