Want Jaw-Dropping Wide-Angle Shots? Sony’s New Lens Just Hit India!

Get ready, photography and videography enthusiasts in India! Sony has just dropped a brand-new piece of glass that promises to redefine your ultra-wide perspective. On April 3rd, 2025, Sony India officially launched the FE 16mm F1.8 G (SEL16F18G), a premium G Lens™ designed to deliver stunning visuals with exceptional portability. This lens isn’t just another wide-angle option; it’s packed with features that could make it your new go-to for everything from sweeping landscapes to intimate close-ups.

Imagine capturing the grandeur of the Himalayas or the intricate details of historical architecture with breathtaking clarity. The new FE 16mm F1.8 G boasts outstanding resolution right to the edges of your frame, even at its ultra-wide 16mm angle of view. Sony has incorporated two advanced aspherical (AA) lens elements in its optical design to achieve this incredible sharpness across the entire image. Say goodbye to blurry corners!

But it’s not just about sharpness. This lens also promises the creamy, smooth background blur – the bokeh – that Sony’s G Lenses are known for. With its wide F1.8 maximum aperture and an 11-blade circular aperture, you can expect beautiful separation between your subject and the background, even in wide-angle shots. This opens up exciting creative possibilities, allowing you to isolate subjects in a way you might not typically associate with such a wide lens.

And speaking of getting close, the FE 16mm F1.8 G shines here too. It offers impressive close-up capabilities with a minimum focus distance of just 0.15 meters (around 6 inches) when using autofocus, and even better at 0.13 meters with manual focus. This translates to a maximum magnification of 0.25x (0.30x in manual focus), letting you capture intricate details of foreground subjects while still showcasing a wide background. Think dramatic shots of flowers with a vast landscape stretching behind them!

Despite its impressive capabilities, this lens is surprisingly compact and lightweight. Weighing in at just 304 grams (about 10.8 ounces) and measuring a mere 73.8 x 75 mm (roughly 3 x 3 inches), it won’t weigh you down on your adventures. This combination of large-aperture performance and portability makes it an ideal companion for Sony’s latest Alpha series cameras, perfect for travel, astrophotography, and even vlogging.

For those who love capturing action, the FE 16mm F1.8 G features two XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors for fast and precise autofocus. This means you can confidently track moving subjects, ensuring you never miss that crucial moment. The autofocus operation is also designed to be exceptionally quiet and with minimal vibration, which is a huge plus for videographers.

Speaking of video, Sony has paid close attention to the needs of content creators. The lens incorporates advanced technology to reduce focus breathing, ensuring smooth and consistent footage when you shift focus. It even supports the breathing compensation function in compatible Alpha bodies and works seamlessly with in-body Active Mode image stabilization for stable wide-angle handheld video. Plus, the lens accepts standard 67mm front filters and balances well on gimbals, making it a versatile tool for various video shooting scenarios.

Sony hasn’t skimped on the details when it comes to control and reliability either. The lens features a dedicated focus ring, a customizable focus hold button, a focus mode switch for quick AF/MF changes, and an aperture ring with a click ON/OFF switch for tactile control over your exposure. Built to withstand the elements, the FE 16mm F1.8 G boasts a dust and moisture-resistant design and a fluorine coating on the front element to repel fingerprints and dirt, ensuring it can handle demanding shooting conditions.

So, when can you get your hands on this exciting new lens? The Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G will be available across all Sony Center stores, Alpha Flagship stores, authorized dealers, and major electronic stores across India starting April 3rd, 2025. It comes with a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹ 81,990/-.

If you’re looking to expand your creative horizons with an ultra-wide lens that doesn’t compromise on image quality, bokeh, or close-up performance, the Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G could be the perfect addition to your kit. Its compact size and robust features make it a compelling option for both photographers and videographers who demand the best. Keep an eye out for it at your nearest Sony retailer!