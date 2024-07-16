Samsung M34 (Rs. 14,999):
Best camera phone with triple rear camera system, Exynos 1280 processor, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and 6000mAh battery.
Poco M5 (Rs. 9,290):
Best performance phone with UFS 3.0 storage, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, and 5000mAh battery.
Moto G64 (Rs. 14,890):
Clean UI with minimal bloatware, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 50MP + 8MP dual camera, and 6000mAh battery.
Lava AGNI 2 5G (Rs. 16,999):
Budget-friendly 5G phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, quad-camera system, and 4700mAh battery.
The Indian budget smartphone market is dynamic, with frequent new releases and price changes. Always check the latest reviews and comparisons before making a purchase to ensure the best deal.
Conclusion:
