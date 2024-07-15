Typecase Edge Magic: Features 11-color backlit keys, magnetic attachment, and a floating cantilever design. Priced at ₹8,990.
ProElite Magnetic Bluetooth: Offers floating cantilever design, multi-touch gesture support, and long battery life. Priced at ₹6,999.
ProElite Detachable Wireless: Detachable keyboard with multiple modes, magnetic hybrid case, and premium PU leather protection. Priced at ₹2,299.
iPad Magic Magnetic Keyboard: Precision trackpad, backlit keys, and magnetic stand. Rechargeable battery with auto sleep/wake. Priced at ₹8,799.
iPad Magnetic Keyboard Case: Similar to the previous, with multi-touch trackpad, backlit keys, and magnetic stand. Priced at ₹8,799.
Compatibility: The cases are compatible with various iPad Air 11 and iPad Pro 11 models, ensuring a perfect fit and functionality.
Conclusion: Choose the right keyboard case based on compatibility, features, design, and price to enhance your iPad experience.
